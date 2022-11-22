Buying gifts for anyone can be a real hassle - let GlasgowWorld make it that little bit easier with this Christmas gift guide for the Glaswegian in your life.

Buying presents for anyone can be stressful - but what do you get a Glaswegian for Christmas?

It’s a real conundrum - what do you get the person who has everything? Waking up in Glasgow every morning is a gift in and of itself.

GlasgowWorld thought we’d make your Christmas shopping experience that wee bit easier this year - have a look below to see the best gifts to get the Glaswegian in your life.

Glasgow Museums

Always appearing near the top of the most popular free attractions in Scotland, the Kelvingrove Art Gallery has everything from dinosaur skeletons, Egyptians mummies and a spitfire hanging from the roof, to masterpieces by the likes of Vincent Van Gough and Salvador Dali. Even if you've been many times before, there's always something interesting you've not seen before. Head along at lunchtime and you might be lucky enough to hear an organ recital in the main hall.

Museums in the city are a massive part of Glasgow’s culture - and an item inspired by any museum collection is sure to speak to a Glaswegian’s identity.

Why not take the recipient for a day out at Kelvingrove ahead of Christmas, find out what their favourite collection is, and then sneak away to buy an item inspired by the collection for a gift?

The sale of products in Glasgow Museums help fund the arms length organisation that runs the museum service, GlasgowLife.

You can find Glasgow Museum’ shops at the Gallery of Modern Art, Riverside Museum, Burrell Collection and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

You can also visit their website to have a look at what items they’re selling in the run-up to Christmas. https://shop.glasgowlife.org.uk/

Glasgow Gift Card

Glasgow is full of independent shops run by community leaders from across the city. The Glasgow gift card works across over 80 businesses and lets the recipient choose the outlet of their choice.

The gift goes a long way in supporting business in the city as well - from eateries to small boutiques to high-end department stores.

You can find the Glasgow Gift Card - with variable amounts of money to place on the cards - here. https://scotlandgiftslocal.com/product/glasgow-gift-card/

Shearer Candles

Shearer Candles have been operating in Glasgow for over 120 years - making it the perfect gift for Glasgow candle fans.

Forget getting your mammy a Yankee candle for the sixth year in a row - she’s worth more than that - get her a Shearer Candle instead.

The local candlemakers have been operating and producing candles in the city for over 120 years. Shearer candles have a massive range of scent collections from their Govan store or online. Shearerscandles.com

Tennent’s merchandise

Christmas wrapping paper is just one of many Christmas-themed gifts on offer on the Tennent’s website.

Any Glaswegian worth their salt will appreciate Tennent’s brewery - given their history of brewing in the city for 450 years.

You can buy a frankly astonishing amount of merchandise from Tennent’s - who knew you could get official Tennent’s passport holder, hoodie, advent calendars, sliders, and even pet toys!?!

You can get all these and more (even Tennent’s golf balls) from the official shop at Wellpark brewery, or online from their website https://www.tennents.co.uk/shop

If you know a Tennent’s superfan you can even book a tour of the brewery here. https://www.tennentstours.com/tennents-tour

Glasgow Central Tours

Glasgow Central station was voted the passenger friendliest station in Britain in the late nineties.

Any Glasgow resident would appreciate the opportunity to see behind the scenes at Glasgow Central station - a landmark in the city with a huge hidden history.

On the tour you get an exclusive look into the subterranean passageways beneath the city centre - visiting railway vaults and learning the industrial history of Glasgow, and how the railway helped facilitate that.

You can find more information on their website https://www.glasgowcentraltours.co.uk/

Gie it Laldy

One of the Christmas cards on offer at Gie it Laldy

Gie it Laldy offer Glaswegian inspired Christmas cards - which make the perfect accompaniment to any gift.

From ‘Yer some Da’ cards to ‘ma wee Xmas cracker’ cards - you’re bound to find a card for the Glaswegian in your life - regardless of the relation.

You can have a look at their card selection on their website

Cairn

The perfect gift for any arty Glaswegian - browse from a range of unique jewellery inspired by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

From silver pendants and blue sapphire earrings to peridot necklaces, these accessories will help to spruce up any daytime or evening look.

You can browse the selection on their website.https://rennie-mackintosh-jewellery.co.uk/

Glasgow Film Theatre CineCard

Premieres are planned to be held at the Glasgow Film Theatre when the festival returns in February and March.

For film lovers, purchase a membership to the city’s original independent cinema, Glasgow Film Theatre.

The annual CineCard gets users discounted tickets, free screenings and more. You can find details on their website.glasgowfilm.org.

Sunshine No: 1

Based in the southside, Sunshine No: 1 sells products from over 120 Scottish suppliers - many of whom live just round the corner in Glasgow!

Choose from a range ceramics, candles, cards and more.

Visit Sunshine No:1’s website https://sunshineno1.com/

Scottish Design Exchange

At Scottish Design Exchange you can find locally-crafted presents with 100% of profits going towards the local artists!

Based in Buchanan Galleries, the Scottish Design Exchange stocks all kinds of products, from homeware to jewellery to art prints.

You can find more details on their website. scottishdesignexchange.com.

Empire Glasgow

Building up their own personal empire from eBay to pop-up shops to a store in Princes Square - the Glasgow based company is a Glasgow success story.

Empire Glasgow offers a range of trainers for the sneaker-head in your life. You can have a look at the shoes they have on offer on their website. Visit empireglasgow.com

Saola

A perfect gift for anyone looking to become more sustainable this Christmas while remaining local.

Saolo opened their brand new city centre shop this year and stock plastic-free items from Och Vegan, EarthKind, Zero-waste club and many more.

Have a look at their website to see what they stock. saola.co.uk

Søstrene Grene

Another brand-new shop opened this year in the St. Enoch Centre - this shop has scandinavian-inspired products, which will shock the recipient to hear you bought it right here in Glasgow.