Four new food spots plan to open in Glasgow Fort

Plans have been been forward for 4 new food trucks at the Glasgow Fort Shopping centre in the east end of the city

A business known as Hercules Unit Trust has put forward plans to Glasgow City Council to open 4 food trucks on Provan Walk within the Glasgow Fort complex.

The new food trucks will be found opposite the existing Tinderbox unit in the Glasgow Fort. They will all offer hot food takeaway services, though operators have yet to be confirmed by Hercules Unit Trust, and are likely to be named once planning has been approved by the local constituency.

It’s expected that four separate food businesses will operate from each of their own food trucks. Hercules Unit Trust say ‘this model provides a unique opportunity to support start-ups and local business as well as more established operators.’

The planning statement for the food trucks at Glasgow Fort reads in part: “The proposals will support ongoing operations including the existing retail units providing a new and exciting offer as part of the overall retail experience. Furthermore, the proposed food trucks are modern in design utilising high quality materials which is in line with the principles of NPF4 and will be a positive addition to the area.

“As the proposed development is not located in close proximity to any residential uses, the proposed hot food takeaway units will not impact on residential amenity. The proposed food trucks will not negatively impact the amenity of the neighbouring units, is appropriate to the setting and will not detract from the surrounding area.

“We would note that specific guidance is provided with SG4 for Outdoor Food and Drink Areas outwith the City Centre. In line with policy the proposals will: not give rise to noise and activity levels likely to have an unacceptable impact on residential amenity as there are no neighbouring residential uses, not have a detrimental impact on the privacy of adjacent residential backcourts and amenity spaces as there are no neighbouring residential uses.”

The application was received and validated on May 19, we can expect a decision to be made regarding the planning (granted or refused) in the coming months. If suitable vendors are able to be found, the food trucks could be operating as soon as this Autumn.