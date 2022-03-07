Frankie and Benny’s giving away free hot dogs at Glasgow university today

Free hot dogs are being given away at the University of Glasgow today (Monday).

To celebrate the start of the new university year and a much-anticipated return to full in-person learning for students around the UK, restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s recently completed phase one of a country wide free vegan hot dog giveaway to students.

When looking at how the brand could provide students with a tasty treat and some much-needed cheer, the ‘Vegan Hotdog University Tour’ was the obvious choice.

The first phase of the ‘Vegan Hotdog University Tour’ kicked off at Nottingham Trent University in late January 2022, followed by successful stops at Bristol Uni, Manchester Met, Leicester University, Birmingham City University, Nottingham Uni, Plymouth Uni, Sheffield Uni and Leeds Beckett.

The hot dog van will be based in Glasgow today.

Scotland and Wales

Off the back of phase one and following the overwhelmingly positive feedback from students across England, Frankie & Benny’s will continue with the activity, this time focusing phase two of ‘The Tour’ on Scotland and Wales.

The ‘Vegan Hotdog University Tour’ is coming to these sites:

Glasgow University on 7 March

Edinburgh University on 8 March

Newcastle Uni on 14 March

Cardiff Met on 21 March

Be sure to continue to follow the tour and any relevant updates on Frankie & Benny’s social - @frankienbennys - as the brand will be handing out vouchers at their upcoming university stops (for freebies in restaurants, with students also in with a chance to win Frankie’s for a year when they sign up with the brand.

‘A hit’

Gabby Barysaite, senior brand manager, Frankie & Benny’s, said: “Our recent ‘Vegan Hotdog University Tour’ has proved to be such a hit, and with such positive feedback from students across the country, it’s a programme that we’re committed to continuing – with a focus on universities in Scotland and Wales.”