A Glasgow hotel is opening its doors to local charities and non-profits this year for International Women’s Day by offering free working space for six months to a nominated group.

Providing a fresh, engaging space to collaborate, advance their work and provide inspiration and resources, YOTEL Glasgow is joining this year’s #BreaktheBias theme for International Women’s Day.

As an added extra, the city-centre hotel will offer the founder or leader of the organisation a complimentary overnight stay for two, as a small thank you for all of their work in the hotel’s local community.

How does it work?

A UK-wide initiative, YOTEL is asking communities across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester and London to nominate local organisations doing incredible work for or with women, offering one full day (subject to availability, 9am - 5pm) per month for groups to use the space however they wish - whether it’s a small non-profit working from home who need a meeting room, a group looking for an inspirational new working space or a local branch of a national charity hosting workshops, YOTEL will make them feel right at home.

To nominate a charity or non-profit in Glasgow head to YOTEL Glasgow’s social channels. Simply tag the organisation in the comments or share the post on your story and tag your chosen charity.

Entries will close March 21, 2022, before being whittled down to a shortlist of 5 organisations to be spotlighted on YOTEL Glasgow’s social media channels across the month of April, offering support and exposure to the local groups.

The nominated organisation can kick off their free six months of working space from April 2022 - September 2022 with one day per month available.

In Glasgow’s city centre YOTEL, the nominated group will win the use of a private meeting room in the hotel’s stunning rooftop bar and restaurant VEGA, taking in magnificent views of the city as they collaborate on their inspiring ideas with capacity for up to 20 people. The four remaining organisations on the shortlist will each receive one complimentary day’s hire of VEGA’s private meeting room.

‘Inspirational work’

Sahrette Saayman , VP communications at YOTEL, said: “We’re excited to open the doors to YOTELs across the UK and collaborate with our local communities for International Women’s Day in 2022. We know there’s some inspirational work happening right on our doorsteps and we’re excited to lend a hand, whichever way we can.

“We also hope this campaign will help our local communities discover some incredible new non-profits or charities to support, and shine a light on the outstanding work they are doing across Glasgow, Edinburgh, London and Manchester.”