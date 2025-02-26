Frankie Boyle bids farewell as West End cafe known for its empire biscuits closes

The cafe on Creswell Lane has closed their doors in the West End for the final time

A popular cafe in Glasgow’s West End on Cresswell Lane has permanently closed its doors.

The cafe was found just a short two-minute walk from Ashton Lane and was placed on the market for lease last year.

Posting on their Facebook in October 2024, the team wrote: "The well-loved West End institution Cafe GoGo is now available for lease in the prime West End location of Cresswell Lane.

"Parallel to Byres Road, it benefits from being within a busy thoroughfare for students and the general public going to and from the neighbouring Cafe Andaluz and Zizzi's as well as the bustle of Ashton Lane which houses bars, restaurants and the historic Grosvenor Picture Theatre.

"This well-kept unit won't be available long and would be ideal for anyone from a national brand to someone looking for an exciting self-employment opportunity. Prior to closing, the business benefited from high levels of repeat custom from locals and visitors to the area."

Comedian Frankie Boyle was a fan of the cafe and took to social media, saying: “Farewell to this noble institution and its gluten free Empire biscuits. The WiFi hadn’t worked for eight years, which may have been a factor in its demise.

“I could write there and avoid the distractions of the internet, or other customers. Rest easy.”