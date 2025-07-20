The kitchen takeover is an exciting new addition to Dumbarton Road.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Glasgow’s best pizza shops Frank’s Pizza who have premises in Finnieston, Battlefield and Dennistoun are taking over the kitchen at Wunderbar West End from Monday 21 July.

Speaking about my first visit to Frank’s back in December, I wrote: “Before heading down to the OVO Hydro last night to see Vampire Weekend make their return to Glasgow, we had to find somewhere to get dinner for the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to picking somewhere for a pre-gig meal near the venue as there is plenty of great restaurants and bars that you can head to in nearby Finnieston.

Frank's Pizza

“My usual haunts for a drink or bite to eat near the arena are the Ben Nevis, Strip Joint and Chateau-X but we were looking to try something a bit different which is why I thought I had to see what all the fuss was about at Frank’s Pizza on Claremont Street.

“In recent times, there has been a bit of a boom in Glasgow when it comes to New York-style pizza. This style evolved in the U.S. from the pizza that originated in New York City in the early 1900s, itself derived from the Neapolitan-style pizza made in Italy. New York-style pizza is categorised as a large hand-tossed thin-crust pizza - the crust itself is crisp, but soft enough to be folded.

“I can admit that I’ve sampled my fair share of New York-style pizza so knew exactly what I was looking for. Frank’s is a cosy little joint where you can only book tables on the day you are going in. They have space to roughly sit twelve people meaning you have to be in sharp to book a table. We headed in at 4.30pm and there was already people in enjoying their pizza. There was three of us going along to the gig so we decided to order up two pizza and some sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We went for a pepperoni pizza and margherita but overestimated the size of them which meant that we left with nearly a whole pizza boxed up. On the side we ordered chicken tenders which are brined, battered and fried in their own buffalo sauce and we also went for the mozzarella sticks. The pizza was crispy and folded perfectly with every bite being a taste sensation.

“You can also try out Frank’s over in the Southside of the city as they opened their second premises on Sinclair Drive in Battlefield earlier this year.”