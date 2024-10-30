We love a pizza here in Glasgow - every second restaurant will have their own version of the pie to serve you - today we wanted to look at the very best New York-style pizza you can find in the city.

You can find all sorts of pizza over Glasgow - Detroit-style, Neapolitan, Chicago Deep Dish, and so on - but we wanted to focus on New York style pizza for today’s list.

This style evolved in the U.S. from the pizza that originated in New York City in the early 1900s, itself derived from the Neapolitan-style pizza made in Italy.

Made predominately from tomato sauce and mozzarella, New York-style pizza is categorised as a large hand-tossed thin-crust pizza - the crust itself is crisp, but soft enough to be folded. In many venues around Glasgow (and traditionally in New York) you can buy it in wide slices.

New York-style pizza has become increasingly popular in Glasgow, so we’ve decided to make this list of the very best you can find in the city.

1 . Frank's Pizza Frank's first opened in Finnieston, now with locations in Dennistoun and Battlefield. It went wildly viral for their New York Pizza, but they've kept the success going thanks to the quality of their pies and varied sides menu. 6 Claremont Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7HA. | Frank's Pizza

2 . West Side Tavern West Side Tavern in Partick is incredible - located right next to Kelvinhall subway station, it makes the perfect filling station before a night out in the West End neighbourhood. 162 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6XE. | Contributed

3 . Canotto Pizza One of the newest additions to Glasgow's New York-style pizza scene is Canotto Pizza who opened near Govan in November 2024. They originally started in Cathcart before moving to East Kilbride. 3 Torbreck Street, Glasgow G52 1DR. | Canotto Pizza