Fred Sirieix and Denise Van Outen enjoy meal at Glasgow’s Eusebi Deli

TV stars Fred Sirieix and Denise Van Outen have been spotted dining in Glasgow at west end favourite, Eusebi Deli.
The restaurant shared a reel with the pair on their social media about the trip, with Sirieix commenting “What delicious food and AMAZING hospitality. Grazie xxx”
In the video, Denise Van Outen comments on her main course, saying: “this is the most amazing Italian food,”
Earlier, the pair posted that they were spending the day together and teased, ‘wait till you see what we’re up to’.
The duo appear to have been filming at BBC Scotland with Paddy McGuinness.
Eusebi’s is also popular with comedian Janey Godly, who influenced Nigella Lawson to visit when she was on tour in Glasgow.
The two hour show, titled ‘An Evening with Nigella Lawson’ saw the famous TV cook discuss anecdotes from her latest hit book, Cook, Eat, Repeat, as well as sharing an insight into how she comes up with her recipes.
During the interval, Lawson tucked into dishes from the restaurant, which started life in Glasgow’s east end before relocating to Gibson Street.