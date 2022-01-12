Fred Sirieix and Denise Van Outen enjoy meal at Glasgow’s Eusebi Deli

The First Dates presenter said the food was delicious and the hospitality amazing.

TV stars Fred Sirieix and Denise Van Outen have been spotted dining in Glasgow at west end favourite, Eusebi Deli.

The restaurant shared a reel with the pair on their social media about the trip, with Sirieix commenting “What delicious food and AMAZING hospitality. Grazie xxx”

Picture: Eusebi Deli

In the video, Denise Van Outen comments on her main course, saying: “this is the most amazing Italian food,”

Earlier, the pair posted that they were spending the day together and teased, ‘wait till you see what we’re up to’.

The duo appear to have been filming at BBC Scotland with Paddy McGuinness.

Eusebi’s is also popular with comedian Janey Godly, who influenced Nigella Lawson to visit when she was on tour in Glasgow.

The two hour show, titled ‘An Evening with Nigella Lawson’ saw the famous TV cook discuss anecdotes from her latest hit book, Cook, Eat, Repeat, as well as sharing an insight into how she comes up with her recipes.