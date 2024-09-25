Free kebab giveaway to celebrate relaunch of Glasgow City Centre restaurant

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 24th Sep 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 10:35 BST
A Glasgow restaurant will give away 100 of their doner kebabs this weekend - as they relaunch their flagship store.

German Doner Kebab has announced it will be unveiling a refurbished site on Renfield Street on Saturday, September 28, following a closure earlier this year to refurbish the restaurant.

To celebrate the re-opening, GDK will giveaway 100 OG Jr Doner Kebabs for the first 100 guests. The restaurant will be open late on Friday and Saturday, from 11.00 am - 4.00 am until 1.00 am on Sunday, catering for late student nights out, with an additional 15% discount off food and drink (with a valid student ID). 

Simon Wallis, CEO of German Doner Kebab, said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to re-open GDK Glasgow Renfield Street. GDK is revolutionising kebabs across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in Glasgow, following previous success in the area. GDK offers a premium dining experience with game-changing kebabs made fresh daily by our hard-working team powered by our fantastic franchise partners. 

“We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment, making it a unique restaurant experience for all new members of the ever-growing GDK community”.   

GDK are nearing the opening of their 150th branch, with two already in Glasgow - on  Renfield Street and Byres Road.

The restaurant is located at 52-56 Renfield Street, Glasgow, G2 1NF, with a takeaway and delivery service for those on the go from the GDK app, Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat.

