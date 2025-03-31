George Square to be renamed Sausage Square in bold move by the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s all change in Glasgow city centre at the beginning of April

Leading Scottish Butcher, Simon Howie is today (1 April 2025) announcing its investment in the future of Glasgow by purchasing the rights to the world-famous Glasgow landmark – George Square and renaming it Sausage Square.

As work on the refurbishment of the city centre landmark kicks off, Simon Howie has purchased the naming rights for an undisclosed sum, securing its future for generations to come.

The Perthshire based butcher today, began the process of changing the signage in and around the square and Heart FM presenter, Cat Cubie, was on site to ask passers-by their thoughts.

Pic Peter Devlin

John Robertson of Bishopbriggs said: “I think this is honestly incredible for the city – what a great idea. It sums up Glasgow perfectly – a good sense of humour.”

Simon Howie said: “The people of Glasgow are some of our most loyal customers, especially when it comes to our Lorne Sausage so when this opportunity arose, we knew we had to step in and support the city, ensuring the future of this wonderful civic space for Glaswegians and tourists alike while also putting Square Sausage firmly on the map.”

Cat Cubie said: “I love how supportive the people of Glasgow are about this! We are a proud nation, and we take our breakfast rolls very seriously. With Scotland being the only country in the world that enjoys a square sausage it actually makes perfect sense to name a Square in the city after it! Every city in Scotland should have a Sausage Square!”