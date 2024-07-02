George Square restaurant and bar closes after three years and major investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The large restaurant in a landmark building on George Square has closed suddenly.

Doppio Malto, one of Italy’s leading restaurant groups based in Milan, opened its first UK venue in 2021, bringing its signature kitchen-brewery brand to Glasgow city centre. The brewery operates 28 restaurants across seven Italian regions, with one in France.

Doppio Malto will opened its doors in a prime site on George Square that was previously home to Jamie’s Italian, creating more than 40 jobs.

The 8000sq ft unit underwent a significant refurbishment, including the creation of a basement bar and a 180-seat restaurant.

Announcing the sudden closure, a post on the restaurant's Facebook page read: "Doppio Malto has closed its doors in Glasgow. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of our journey and who found Un Posto Felice with us over the last 3 years."

Doppio Malto had imported its beer kitchen menu from its venues in Italy with a range of drinks and a family-friendly welcome. The venue served 16 variations of Doppio Malto craft beers from breweries in Erba and Iglesias.

When the restaurant opened in Glasgow, Doppio Malto’s stated goal was to open 100 restaurants throughout the UK following the group’s rapid growth in Italy in recent years.

At the time, brewery founder Giovanni Porcu said, “Each and every Doppio Malto is renowned for its motto “un posto felice” – a ‘happy place’ to enjoy genuine craft beers paired with hearty dishes. We are very excited to be bringing a flavour of modern Italy to the UK for the very first time.

“Glasgow is a wonderful city with a deep connection with Italy, so this felt like the natural place for us to lay our UK foundations. The dining scene is vibrant and exciting, so we are looking forward to being part of that and welcoming Glasgow customers through our doors.”