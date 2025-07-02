German Doner Kebab recently announced the opening of their 10th site in Scotland, Cumbernauld to be exact. The restaurant has long been in the pipeline and will be opening just in time for World Kebab Day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the occasion, GDK Cumbernauld will be serving up a limited-time offer of 50% off OG Kebabs from opening day at 11am on July 8th to July 11th, providing the perfect opportunity to discover why GDK are leaders in the Kebab space.

GDK has built a solid reputation in the UK for reinventing the kebab with bold flavours and premium ingredients– all while being 100% halal-friendly. The new Cumberland location will offer the town a taste of GDK’s signature experience: only the best cuts of meat, freshly prepared salad, handmade sauces, and GDK’s famous toasted waffle bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The OG Kebab includes your choice of doner meat (or plant-based alternative),fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion and red cabbage, served in handmade toasted sesame waffle bread, with three signature sauces.

Contributed

The new location will also give diners the opportunity to enjoy fan-favourite meals and desserts including:

Doner Rice Bowl: Spiced fluffy basmati rice served with your choice of succulent Doner Meat, fresh cut salad, and your choice of signature sauce. Contains up to 58g of protein*

OG Kebab: Your choice of doner meat, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion and red cabbage, served in handmade toasted sesame waffle bread, with three signature sauces

OV Kebab: Plant-based soya protein infused with our signature Doner spice blend. Served in our handmade toasted sesame bread with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage and three signature sauces

Doner Krunch Burger: Cool Original Doritos® chips smothered in cheese sauce and your choice of doner meats, served in a brioche bun and an original burger sauce

Boss Boxes: Your choice of main, served with fries, Spring Rolls or Chilli Cheese Bites and a soft drink

Hash Brown Bites: Crispy bite-sized seasoned shredded potato. Served with a choice of dip

Chocolate Waffle Bread: Toasted waffle bread with warm chocolate sauce filling

Berliner Doughnut Bites: Golden, dusted doughnut bites filled with a sweet berry jam filling

German Doner Kebab will be located on 14 St Maurices Gate, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire G68 9FW and opens on July 8th at 11am. For more details, please visit the website www.germandonerkebab.com.