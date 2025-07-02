German Doner Kebab to open new takeaway and restaurant in Cumbernauld in time for World Kebab Day
To mark the occasion, GDK Cumbernauld will be serving up a limited-time offer of 50% off OG Kebabs from opening day at 11am on July 8th to July 11th, providing the perfect opportunity to discover why GDK are leaders in the Kebab space.
GDK has built a solid reputation in the UK for reinventing the kebab with bold flavours and premium ingredients– all while being 100% halal-friendly. The new Cumberland location will offer the town a taste of GDK’s signature experience: only the best cuts of meat, freshly prepared salad, handmade sauces, and GDK’s famous toasted waffle bread.
The OG Kebab includes your choice of doner meat (or plant-based alternative),fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion and red cabbage, served in handmade toasted sesame waffle bread, with three signature sauces.
The new location will also give diners the opportunity to enjoy fan-favourite meals and desserts including:
- Doner Rice Bowl: Spiced fluffy basmati rice served with your choice of succulent Doner Meat, fresh cut salad, and your choice of signature sauce. Contains up to 58g of protein*
- OG Kebab: Your choice of doner meat, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion and red cabbage, served in handmade toasted sesame waffle bread, with three signature sauces
- OV Kebab: Plant-based soya protein infused with our signature Doner spice blend. Served in our handmade toasted sesame bread with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage and three signature sauces
- Doner Krunch Burger: Cool Original Doritos® chips smothered in cheese sauce and your choice of doner meats, served in a brioche bun and an original burger sauce
- Boss Boxes: Your choice of main, served with fries, Spring Rolls or Chilli Cheese Bites and a soft drink
- Hash Brown Bites: Crispy bite-sized seasoned shredded potato. Served with a choice of dip
- Chocolate Waffle Bread: Toasted waffle bread with warm chocolate sauce filling
- Berliner Doughnut Bites: Golden, dusted doughnut bites filled with a sweet berry jam filling
German Doner Kebab will be located on 14 St Maurices Gate, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire G68 9FW and opens on July 8th at 11am. For more details, please visit the website www.germandonerkebab.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.