German Doner Kebab to open second Glasgow restaurant

German Doner Kebab has announced it will be opening a second restaurant in Glasgow.

The Hero Kebab is one of the favourites at German Doner Kebab.

Where will it be: German Doner Kebab will open soon in Byres Road, bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to Glasgow’s east end.

The gourmet kebab chain has confirmed that it will open its second Glasgow city restaurant at 2 Byres Road, following roaring success at the kebab chain’s first Glasgow restaurant on Renfield street.

When will it open: The restaurant is scheduled to open in late September and will create in the region of 40 new jobs.

The opening has been announced as German Doner Kebab forges ahead with plans to open 47 new restaurants in the UK during 2021, building significantly on the 12 opened during 2020.

What is German Doner Kebab: German Doner Kebab is revolutionising the kebab in the UK, bringing a fresh, high-quality taste sensation that has made it the number one spot to enjoy a kebab.