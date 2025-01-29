Giovanna Fletcher snapped at city centre Italian restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Famous author, blogger, podcaster, and presenter Giovanna Fletcher was spotted dining at a City Centre Italian restaurant this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Ristorante Pieno posed for a picture with Giovanna Fletcher last night ahead, January 28, of opening night at a new play in ‘The Girl on The Train’.

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel – an international phenomenon selling over twenty million copies worldwide – this new play opened at the Theatre Royal on Tuesday, January 28, with Giovanna Fletcher starring in the thriller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletcher is known for her various different roles in the media - from parenting podcasts to publishing her own novels and appearances on panel shows, and even winning season 20 of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Giovanna Fletcher will be in Glasgow until February 1 when The Girl on the Train closes in Glasgow’s Theatre Royal.

Ristorante Pieno posted on social media saying: “Our absolute pleasure to welcome Giovanna Fletcher @mrsgifletcher last night ahead of her opening night in The girl on the train.”