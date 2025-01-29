Giovanna Fletcher snapped at city centre Italian restaurant

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 17:02 BST
Famous author, blogger, podcaster, and presenter Giovanna Fletcher was spotted dining at a City Centre Italian restaurant this week.

Staff at Ristorante Pieno posed for a picture with Giovanna Fletcher last night ahead, January 28, of opening night at a new play in ‘The Girl on The Train’.

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel – an international phenomenon selling over twenty million copies worldwide – this new play opened at the Theatre Royal on Tuesday, January 28, with Giovanna Fletcher starring in the thriller.

Fletcher is known for her various different roles in the media - from parenting podcasts to publishing her own novels and appearances on panel shows, and even winning season 20 of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Giovanna Fletcher will be in Glasgow until February 1 when The Girl on the Train closes in Glasgow’s Theatre Royal.

Ristorante Pieno posted on social media saying: “Our absolute pleasure to welcome Giovanna Fletcher @mrsgifletcher last night ahead of her opening night in The girl on the train.”

