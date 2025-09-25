Glasgow Airport has completed a £3.7 million investment programme, with a range of new restaurants, retail units, and enhanced passenger facilities unveiled.

The investment, made in partnership with retailers and hospitality operators, has seen the introduction of two new restaurants, upgrades to existing retail units both airside and landside, and enhancements to the main departure lounge.

Glasgow Airport says: “These improvements ensure passengers now enjoy a wider choice of high-quality dining and shopping options.”

Key highlights of the completed project include:

Sanford’s American Diner: Replacing the former Frankie & Benny’s, Sanford’s brings a family-friendly menu featuring milkshakes, pizza, chicken, waffles, and burgers.

Primo Volo: The new Italian café bar in the main departure lounge offers ciabatta sandwiches, pasta dishes, and Italian cocktails, providing a taste of Italy before take-off.

Bird and Signet Bar & Kitchen: Enhanced with a refreshed look and improved menu.

Stack & Still: The popular pancake unit has been relocated for greater convenience.

Accessorize and Travelex: New stores have opened, expanding the retail offering for passengers.

Boots opened a fully refurbished store for passengers travel essential needs.

Craig Norton Head of Retail Development at Glasgow Airport said: "We are delighted to announce the completion of this significant investment, which underlines our commitment to delivering an outstanding passenger experience at Glasgow Airport.

“The new restaurants and retail units, along with the upgraded facilities, ensure our passengers have access to modern, high-quality amenities throughout their journey."

Unveiling the changes, the airport says: “This investment forms part of a wider development programme at Glasgow Airport, which also includes ongoing upgrades to the main terminal building, airfield infrastructure, and energy efficiency initiatives. These enhancements will ensure the airport is well-equipped to meet growing demand from both passengers and airline partners, now and in the future.”

Glasgow Airport is owned and operated by AGS Airports Limited which is held by AviAlliance, one of the world’s leading private industrial airport investors and operators. It currently hosts 20 airlines serving around 100 destinations worldwide, including North America, Europe and the Gulf, The airport supports over 30,000 jobs and generates £1.44 billion GVA annually for the Scottish economy.