Glasgow Airport welcomes new Mexican restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow Airport has welcomed its latest restaurant - with the opening of Mexican eatery Tortilla.

Travellers can indulge in a taste of Mexico at the restaurant, which is located in the main terminal. The Glasgow Airport restaurant is the fourth branch in Scotland, with two in Edinburgh and one in Glasgow.

The 30 seat venue offers up both sit and takeaway options for holidaymakers and travellers. It is expected that the new restaurant will provide 15 jobs at the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Norton, retail account manager at Glasgow Airport, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with SSP, who will operate the Tortilla restaurant in our Glasgow Airport departure lounge.

“This new venue will further enhance the eating and drinking options we have within the airport with a cuisine we know our customers are looking for during their travels.

"The Tortilla brand has continuously grown year after year and I am sure the colourful and bursting-with-flavour menu items will be a hit with our customers.”

Andy Naylor, CEO at Tortilla added: “We are excited to be opening our third airport location with SSP, following success at London Gatwick Airport and Bristol Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Local Glaswegians will already know our brand from our location in the city centre, but this will allow them to enjoy some of our delicious Mexican food before jetting off to their next destination.”