Four restaurants in and around Glasgow have made the top 100 list for outdoor dining in Britain according to OpenTable

As the British summer finally makes an appearance, OpenTable research reveals that 60% of Brits prefer to sit outdoors when dining out, when the weather is nice.* With Brits flocking to sun-soaked terraces and pub gardens and over half (60%) of dog owners struggle to find pet-friendly places to dine,* OpenTable’s new Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining for 2025 aims to change that - helping more people, and their pets, make the most of the al fresco season.***

This year, it’s not just humans soaking up the rays - our four-legged friends are increasingly joining in the al fresco fun. New data from OpenTable reveals that dining at pet-friendly restaurants has risen by 17% year-over-year, and even outpaces year-over-year dining growth at non-pet-friendly spots.

Ardnamurchan: This Scottish restaurant and bar is a popular venue for pre-theatre meals given its location on Hope Street in the city centre. It has been praised for its ‘outstanding’ food and service. | Ardnamurchan

Meanwhile, consumer research shows that one in five (21%) UK dog owners now regularly take their pooches out for a meal, with over half (52%) doing so at least once a month.

A spokesperson for OpenTable said: “More than half of UK dog owners find it difficult to discover pet-friendly restaurants, with 32% sharing that they would definitely eat out more often with their pet if it were easier to discover more suitable spots.

Buck’s Bar: If you fancy a big bit of buttermilk chicken, head on down to Bucks Bar. You don't just need to take our word for it as Shania Twain even popped into sample their food a few years back. | Bucks Bar

“That’s why we’ve launched this list, to make dining out a joy for diners and their furry friends,” says Sasha Shaker, UK and Ireland’s Senior Director at OpenTable. “From a seaside supper to a beer garden bite, our Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining celebrates amazing al fresco spots across the country, with plenty of places where pups are not just welcome but encouraged.”

When it comes to al fresco dining hot spots, OpenTable data reveals that London, Edinburgh, and Manchester have topped the list as the most popular cities over the past year.

Kelp: The concept behind Kelp Restaurant is to bring a taste of Scotland’s best and most sustainably sourced sea food to Glasgow’s Table. | KELP

With 77% of Brits favouring a pub garden for their outdoor dining experience, and 75% preferring beachside or riverfront locations,* this year’s Top 100 Restaurant for Outdoor Dining list truly offers something for everyone including: El Pirata of Mayfair in London, Albert’s Standish in Manchester, The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub in Yorkshire and Rocksalt in Kent.

The full list of restaurants from in and around Glasgow include:

Ardnamurchan