Glasgow Bar Awards 2024: All 7 bars including Redmond's, Tabac and more crowned as the city's top bars
The city’s favourite bars and pubs have officially been named, as the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024 unveiled its winners at a prestigious award ceremony in Saint Luke’s on Monday February, 12.
‘Glasgow’s BAFTAs for Bartending’ crowned winners including Redmond’s of Dennistoun, Tabac, Jack’s Bar at Dakota Hotel and more, as the city’s hospitality industry came together to celebrate the very best bars, cocktails and those working behind the scenes. Ten winners took home top prizes from an overall long list of 150 venues, drinks and bartenders from across the city. With each category voted for by the industry itself, the winners received a neon pineapple trophy at the awards bash, in front of 300 of their peers.
The awards recognised venues from the east to the west of the city, honouring sky-high cocktail bars, neighbourhood locals and new kids on the block. Winners were chosen by peer voting, narrowed down from a Top Six in each category, to be crowned the very best of Glasgow venues.