‘Glasgow’s BAFTAs for Bartending’ crowned winners including Redmond’s of Dennistoun, Tabac, Jack’s Bar at Dakota Hotel and more, as the city’s hospitality industry came together to celebrate the very best bars, cocktails and those working behind the scenes. Ten winners took home top prizes from an overall long list of 150 venues, drinks and bartenders from across the city. With each category voted for by the industry itself, the winners received a neon pineapple trophy at the awards bash, in front of 300 of their peers.