The annual list of the top 50 cocktail bars in the UK for 2024 has been announced, with nine in Scotland including three bars in Glasgow.
One Glasgow bar kept its space on its list, while two new bars were added to the cocktail rankings. Edinburgh bars took five places and includes Panda & Sons, a prohibition styled speakeasy – coming in at number nine on the list.
London dominated the list although the number one slot for British cocktail bar of the year was awarded to Manchester's Schofield's Bar.
Group Director at William Reed, Publisher of Top 50 Cocktail Bars, Chris Lowe said “It’s so exciting to see so many new names on the list which just highlights the breadth of talent there is across the UK.
"London will always have a decent portion of the list, but it is amazing to see so many other cities show up, like Glasgow and Birmingham.
"The list continues to grow to help people discover hidden gems and the UK’s best bartending talent.”
1. Hey Palu, Edinburgh - No.5
Cocktails take centre stage on the drinks menu at Hey Palu, an Italian inspired bar on Edinburgh's Bread Street. The bar's creations are inspired by the aperitivo style of drinking with Vermouths, amari, bitters and aperitivi featuring throughout the cocktail selection. Photo: other
2. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh - No.9
Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart recommends going to this Queen Street bar for a cocktail. He said: "Panda & Sons earned a spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars list earlier this year, which tells you all you need to know. The capital cocktail bar, which is disguised as an old barber shop, ranked in 39th place and was the only UK bar outside of London to make the cut. Drop in any day of the week and you'll soon know why they're so highly-rated. The cocktails here are, literally, world class." Photo: Neil Hanna
3. Charlie Browns, 441 Victoria Road - No.31
This hidden Southside gem opened up back in the summer of 2024 and is reportedly named Charlie Brown’s because it was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's film Kill Bill. Charlie Brown’s offers a well-crafted and thought through drinks list. It serves up cocktails inspired by nostalgic flavours, such as peanut butter and jelly, but bartenders do encourage people to order their favourite classics as well.
4. Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh - No.32
This award-winning bar can be found tucked under a dry cleaner's shop on Edinburgh's Queen Street. While it's difficult to find, it's not to be missed, with its extensive range of modern and classic cocktails. Photo: Contributed