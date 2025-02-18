Over 350 members of Glasgow’s licensed trade gathered to celebrate the best in the business with live music from Borrowed Blues, burlesque dancers, and great drinks.

The fourth annual awards, organised by Backs! Hospitality, highlighted the resilience, creativity, and excellence within Glasgow’s dynamic bar scene. This year saw 12 categories, including new additions such as Best Late Night Bar and Best Restaurant Bar, alongside fan favourites like Best Cocktail and the coveted Best Bar award.

And for the first time, The Glasgow Bar Awards 2025 also made a £500 donation to The Ben Society Scotland, supporting the hospitality community across the country.

Barry and Kirstie Oattes, the husband-and-wife duo behind Kelvingrove Café, were honoured with the Legend Award, whilst Absent Ear took home the title of Best Bar and Kitty O’Sheas with Best Pub Award.

Speaking about the Legend Award, Kirstie Oattes said: “We are incredibly touched and want to thank everyone involved, especially those who have been part of Kelvingrove Café throughout the years.”

David Smillie co-founder of the awards said: "The Glasgow Bar Awards continue to go from strength to strength, and this year has been our biggest and best yet. The level of talent and dedication in Glasgow’s bar scene is truly outstanding. A huge thank you to everyone who voted, our winners, and to all those who joined us to celebrate. Your support makes this event so special, and we’re already looking forward to next year!"

