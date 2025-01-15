Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Glasgow Bar Awards 2025 are nearly upon us as Glaswegians nominate the very best pubs, bars and more in the city

With January’s grey skies overhead, there’s something to brighten the mood: the much-anticipated Glasgow Bar Awards 2025 has unveiled its long list of 150 nominees across 12 categories. Whether it’s your go-to pub or a cocktail haven, this year’s nominees are a celebration of the best in Glasgow’s thriving bar scene.

All nominees have been peer-nominated by bartenders and voted on by the public, with the ultimate winners revealed during the dazzling Bartender’s Ball this February.

This year’s Glasgow Bar Awards has grown to include 12 categories, with exciting new additions such as Best Late Bar and Best Restaurant Bar, joining fan favorites like Best Cocktail and the coveted Best Bar.

The Best Pub nominees includes west end favourites Inn Deep and Òran Mór, the historic Old Toll Bar, and the ever-popular Pot Still, run by the Murphy family.

Meanwhile the Best Bar category sees recently opened Vodka Wodka Merchant City, the evolved Devil of Brooklyn, alongside iconic cocktail spots such as Kelvingrove Café, The Gate, and Absent Ear.

For the cocktail enthusiasts, creations like the Miller Street Slipper from Sebb’s, the Nitro Jazz from West Side Tavern, and the Steinbeck from The Last Bookstore highlight Glasgow’s mixology mastery.

Don’t see your favourite? There’s still time to cast your vote! Nominations across all 12 categories remain open until midnight on Sunday, 2nd February 2025. Vote here: https://shorturl.at/vOYD7

The 2025 Glasgow Bar Awards will culminate in the Bartender’s Ball, a night dedicated to honouring hospitality’s finest. Hosted at Saint Luke’s on Monday, 17th February 2025, this must-attend event for industry professionals features premium drinks, smoked barbecue classics from the Winged Ox, and live music and entertainment.

Tickets: £30, including food and drinks. Purchase now: https://backshospitality.com

Organised by Backs! Hospitality, a community interest company founded by David Smillie and Alex Riches, proceeds from ticket sales will support initiatives for the next generation of bartending talent, including training, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

How to vote

The LongList has been announced and the winners will be determined through public and industry votes—so make your voice heard!

Voting deadline: Sunday, 2nd February 2025

The 2025 Long List

TOP 15 x BEST BAR (alphabetical order)

Absent Ear Chinaskis Daddy Marmalades Devil of Brooklyn Jack’s Bar at Dakota Hotel Kelvingrove Café La Jupe Lunar Malo Moskito Red Sky Bar at Radisson Red Tabac The Gate The Locale Vodka Wodka (Merchant City)

TOP 15 BEST PUB (alphabetical order)

Church on the Hill Dram Drygate Inn Deep Innis & Gunn West Nile Street Kitty O’Sheas Koelschip Yard Malone’s Old Toll Bar Òran Mór Pot Still Redmond’s of Dennistoun The Lismore The Palais Bar The Piper

TOP 15 BEST RESTAURANT BAR (alphabetical order)

Bar Vini Bar Brett Crabshakk Botanics Derby Lane Five March Gaga Gaucho Porter & Rye Roya Sebb’s Sugo The Finnieston The Gannet Ubiquitous Chip West Side Tavern

TOP 15 BEST DRINK (alphabetical order)

Aphrodite - Devil Of Brooklyn Auld Lang Seine - La Jupe Chimichurri Margarita - Gaucho Grand Anju - Lunar Gimlet - Gaga Glass Tears - Tabac Jack Aitken - Jack’s Bar Miller Street Slipper - Sebb’s Nitro Jazz - West Side Tavern Pinyin Pastries - Daddy Marmalades Pisco Blank Canvas - Absent Ear Shepherd's Delight - The Gate Solero - The Social Space Ghetto - Saint Luke's Steinbeck - Last Bookstore