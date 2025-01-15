Glasgow Bar Awards 2025: All the nominations as local hospitality industry selects best pubs

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 19:35 BST
The Glasgow Bar Awards 2025 are nearly upon us as Glaswegians nominate the very best pubs, bars and more in the city

With January’s grey skies overhead, there’s something to brighten the mood: the much-anticipated Glasgow Bar Awards 2025 has unveiled its long list of 150 nominees across 12 categories. Whether it’s your go-to pub or a cocktail haven, this year’s nominees are a celebration of the best in Glasgow’s thriving bar scene.

All nominees have been peer-nominated by bartenders and voted on by the public, with the ultimate winners revealed during the dazzling Bartender’s Ball this February.

This year’s Glasgow Bar Awards has grown to include 12 categories, with exciting new additions such as Best Late Bar and Best Restaurant Bar, joining fan favorites like Best Cocktail and the coveted Best Bar.

The Best Pub nominees includes west end favourites Inn Deep and Òran Mór, the historic Old Toll Bar, and the ever-popular Pot Still, run by the Murphy family.

Meanwhile the Best Bar category sees recently opened Vodka Wodka Merchant City, the evolved Devil of Brooklyn, alongside iconic cocktail spots such as Kelvingrove Café, The Gate, and Absent Ear.

For the cocktail enthusiasts, creations like the Miller Street Slipper from Sebb’s, the Nitro Jazz from West Side Tavern, and the Steinbeck from The Last Bookstore highlight Glasgow’s mixology mastery.

Don’t see your favourite? There’s still time to cast your vote! Nominations across all 12 categories remain open until midnight on Sunday, 2nd February 2025. Vote here: https://shorturl.at/vOYD7

The 2025 Glasgow Bar Awards will culminate in the Bartender’s Ball, a night dedicated to honouring hospitality’s finest. Hosted at Saint Luke’s on Monday, 17th February 2025, this must-attend event for industry professionals features premium drinks, smoked barbecue classics from the Winged Ox, and live music and entertainment.

Tickets: £30, including food and drinks. Purchase now: https://backshospitality.com

Organised by Backs! Hospitality, a community interest company founded by David Smillie and Alex Riches, proceeds from ticket sales will support initiatives for the next generation of bartending talent, including training, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

How to vote

The LongList has been announced and the winners will be determined through public and industry votes—so make your voice heard!

Vote now: https://shorturl.at/vOYD7

Voting deadline: Sunday, 2nd February 2025

Contributed

The 2025 Long List

TOP 15 x BEST BAR (alphabetical order)

  1. Absent Ear
  2. Chinaskis
  3. Daddy Marmalades
  4. Devil of Brooklyn
  5. Jack’s Bar at Dakota Hotel
  6. Kelvingrove Café
  7. La Jupe
  8. Lunar
  9. Malo
  10. Moskito
  11. Red Sky Bar at Radisson Red
  12. Tabac
  13. The Gate
  14. The Locale
  15. Vodka Wodka (Merchant City)

TOP 15 BEST PUB (alphabetical order)

  1. Church on the Hill
  2. Dram
  3. Drygate
  4. Inn Deep
  5. Innis & Gunn West Nile Street
  6. Kitty O’Sheas
  7. Koelschip Yard
  8. Malone’s
  9. Old Toll Bar
  10. Òran Mór
  11. Pot Still
  12. Redmond’s of Dennistoun
  13. The Lismore
  14. The Palais Bar
  15. The Piper

TOP 15 BEST RESTAURANT BAR (alphabetical order)

  1. Bar Vini
  2. Bar Brett
  3. Crabshakk Botanics
  4. Derby Lane
  5. Five March
  6. Gaga
  7. Gaucho
  8. Porter & Rye
  9. Roya
  10. Sebb’s
  11. Sugo
  12. The Finnieston
  13. The Gannet
  14. Ubiquitous Chip
  15. West Side Tavern

TOP 15 BEST DRINK (alphabetical order)

  1. Aphrodite - Devil Of Brooklyn
  2. Auld Lang Seine - La Jupe
  3. Chimichurri Margarita - Gaucho
  4. Grand Anju - Lunar
  5. Gimlet - Gaga
  6. Glass Tears - Tabac
  7. Jack Aitken - Jack’s Bar
  8. Miller Street Slipper - Sebb’s
  9. Nitro Jazz - West Side Tavern
  10. Pinyin Pastries - Daddy Marmalades
  11. Pisco Blank Canvas - Absent Ear
  12. Shepherd's Delight - The Gate
  13. Solero - The Social
  14. Space Ghetto - Saint Luke's
  15. Steinbeck - Last Bookstore
