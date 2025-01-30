The much-anticipated Glasgow Bar Awards 2025 has unveiled its long list of 150 nominees across 12 categories. Whether it’s your go-to pub or a cocktail haven, this year’s nominees are a celebration of the best in Glasgow’s thriving bar scene.

This year’s Glasgow Bar Awards has grown to include 12 categories, today we wanted to focus on the 15 best bars nominated for the ‘Best Bar Award’.

All nominees have been peer-nominated by bartenders and voted on by the public, with the ultimate winners revealed during the dazzling Bartender’s Ball this February.

Don’t see your favourite? There’s still time to cast your vote! Nominations across all 12 categories remain open until midnight on Sunday, 2nd February 2025. Vote here: https://shorturl.at/vOYD7

1 . Kelvingrove Cafe Contributed

2 . Absent Ear Contributed

3 . Chinaskis Facebook

4 . Daddy Marmalades Contributed