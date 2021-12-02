Glasgow bar hosting drag queen dinner for Scottish Trans Alliance

A West End bar and restaurant is hosting a drag queen dinner to raise funds for a trans charity.

Asian street food bar and restaurant, Embargo, is set to host a series of fantastic events on Sunday, December 12 with the aim to give back to the communities close to them this festive season.

What events is it hosting?

From 6pm until 9pm, Embargo presents Dinner with the Queens. Featuring performances from four local drag queens, including Chucky Bartolo and Skinnie Minnie, Dinner with the Queens is inclusive of a two-course meal and four drinks per guest for just £45.

The menu will offer Asian spins on festive favourites.

The fiercely festive menu boasts delicious Asian spins on all your favourite winter flavours. From Turkey Roulade to Seared Togarashi Sea Bass, Fried Tofu Bao Buns with cranberry, and all the way to Sesame and Chilli Chocolate Brownies and Christmas Pudding with stem ginger analgise.

Everybody’s favourite, Mulled Wine and Christmas Spritz will also feature on the drinks list.

Supporting charity

£5 from every ticket will automatically go to Scottish Trans Alliance who aim to improve equality, inclusion, and rights for the trans community across Scotland. The community is one which resides closely with both Embargo and their customers.

General manager of Embargo, Callum Raymond Young, said: “It’s going to be a fantastic day of fun, food and inspiration. Let’s join and celebrate everything that makes each of us unique, unite and have a great evening.”

How do I get tickets?

The venue, located on Byres Road, has been a hit for its previous drag events with several boozy brunches selling out and this event is set to be no different.