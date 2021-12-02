New Omicron case in Glasgow area has no ‘direct link’ to other cases

A fifth case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant found in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has no link to the other nine in Scotland.

The Scottish Government confirmed on Tuesday that the previous nine cases which had been identified - four in Greater Glasgow and Clyde and five in Lanarkshire - were all linked to one private event.

Public Health Scotland recorded a 10th case on Wednesday - the fifth in the Glasgow area.

No link

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The individual affected is in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area and while there is no direct link with the event on the 20th November which connected the previous nine cases, investigations are ongoing.

“As First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told parliament on Tuesday, it was already suspected that some degree of community transmission of this variant was taking place in Scotland.

“However, there is no indication as yet that transmission of the new variant is either sustained or widespread.

“Public Health Scotland is working hard to identify any and all cases of Omicron in Scotland as quickly as possible.