The best restaurants in Glasgow to get a burger - as chosen by GlasgowWorld readers

In the mood for a burger? Who could blame you - here’s a list of the best places and Glasgow to satisfy your craving - as chosen by GlasgowWorld readers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We asked - and you delivered - here’s a list of the best restaurants in Glasgow to get a good old fashioned burger.

WEST END

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Butchershop

Located on the west end of Sauchiehall Street, The Butchershop hopes to combine the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, superb Scottish beef, excellent service and a high energy atmosphere.

On a Tuesday the restaurant runs a ‘Burger vs Steak’ offer in which you can get two brioche burgers or two dry aged rump steaks with melted garlic mixed herb butter - with the option to have one of each served with skinny fries and a bottle of house wine for £40.

Hook & Catch

Hook & Catch is a small Scottish chain offering ‘posh fish & chips’ - we certainly didn’t expect to see a chippie on this list!

The Bearsden burger can be bought from Milngavie Road - featuring a menu similar to that of your traditional chippie, but made boujee.

Offering up both beef and buttermilk chicken burgers - alongside fish burgers, certainly one for the more adventurous Glasgow gourmet.

CITY CENTRE

NYC Bar & Grill

Our readers were raving about this one - NYC Bar & Grill is a must-visit for the burger enthusiast.

On a Tuesday - the American restaurant and bar offers an insane deal: buy one get one free burgers, with wings going for 20p a pop.

One reader claimed to tackle a huge meal of two huge burgers, 40 wings and drinks with a friend - all for £35!

Smashburger

Smashburger is a chain restaurant offering American-style - ‘smash’ burgers for take-away and sitting-in.

The chain was awarded the title of Deliveroo’s Best Burger for 2021 - and any Glasgow food courier could tell you it’s one of the busiest takeaways in the city centre.

‘Smash burgers’ offer an alternative to the Glasgow burger connoisseur - the beef patties are smashed down thin to caramelise and ‘seal’ in the flavours - making for a different texture and size than your typical Glasgow burger.

Smokey Trotters

Located on London Road just by Trongate - Smokey Trotters came highly recommended by our readers.

Another location can be found in the heart of Finnieston on Argyle Street.

The owners announced a new menu just last week - so now is better than ever to get a burger in town.

Featuring a selection ranging from ‘The Cheeky Wee Cow’ to ‘The Hot Mother Clucker Burger’ - what’s not to like.

Ad Lib

You have to admire the confidence of Ad Lib - claiming the self-appointed title of Glasgow’s favourtie burger joint - although they’ve earned that having operated n Glasgow for years now - with their current location right in the heart of town on Hope Street.

Serving up burgers, buttermilk fried chicken, and tacos and steaks - accompanied with a selection of grilled corn, ‘filthy fries’ or guac.

The restaurant also offers up fresh ice cream milkshakes or homemade fruit pies.

Five Guys

The American fast food chain might be a bit pricey - but it’s become a well-loved staple of the burger scene in Glasgow’s city centre since opening nearly ten years ago in 2013.

Offering made-to-order burgers, fries, & hot dogs - alongside a massive selection of make-your-own soft drinks and milkshakes - plus free peanuts while you wait!

Miller & Carter

The upmarket steakhouse chain got a thumbs up from one of our readers.

Located on St Vincent Street - the restaurant offers some very fancy burgers at reasonable prices - ranging from £14.50 to £18.50.

Using prime-steak to fill the burgers - the restaurant promises ‘true luxury’ in their prime steak cuts, all aged for at least 30 days and accredited by the Craft Guild of Chefs.

Burger King

If all of the above seems a bit too posh for your tastes - then why not go for the classic like one of our readers suggested.

With burgers starting for as low as £1 - why not? Sometimes you just have to bow to the king.

Steak Cattle & Roll

One reader suggested the Merchant city burger bar - Steak Cattle & Roll.

Burger fans can enjoy the full cocktail bar - as well as the range of seating in the beautiful Merchant City - with options in the courtyard, bar area, and mezzanine level.

Offering prime beef and chicken burgers - ranging from £9 to £16.

It’s a list about burgers but we would be amiss not to mention ‘The Whole Hog’ - a two foot long pork hot dog served in a two foot long roll with mustard, relish, pan-fried onions, and ketchup.

EAST END

West brewery

Found just off Glasgow Green - the WEST brewery fry up a good burger alongside their brews of WEST, St. Mungos, and other lagers brewed in Scotland to German standards.

The menu keeps with their Glasgow-German fusion ethos - offering up a huge range of food with a massive beer garden to enjoy it in.

Dennistoun BBQ

Dennistoun BBQ offers burgers taller than your head - with their cheapest burgers costing only £7.10 and their most expensive coming in at £11.80 from their restaurant on Duke Street.

The BBQ cooks the burgers fresh on giant American chrome grides, on preservative-free buns - with the meat cooked on an ‘always-on’ smoker burning Texas Oak.

Offering loads of veggie-free options as well - alongside Mexican Coca-Cola, chilled beer, and ‘crazy’ wine.

The restaurant also claims that everyone working there is ‘sound’ - who could say no?

RETRO

You might not be able to get these burgers any more - but they were certainly in the running for some of the cities finest in their time.

Back Alley

The Back Alley was popular for a drink and a burger with students and locals in the west end back in the 80s in Ashton Lane.

An old advert for the pub in 1978 read:”For the cheapest and best Hamburger in town.

“We’ve got a brand new menu with steaks, chilli and all things American.

“So if you want a good meal at a reasonable price come into Back Alley and bring your own wine. We don’t charge corkage.”

Joes Garage

Joes Garage in Hyndland is fondly remembered by many Glasgow locals - reminciencing on their first ever ‘posh’ burger from the restaurant.

51st State

51st State sat on Sauchiehall street and was touted as Glasgow’s first American style diner - waitresses skated around the cafe in roller skates and short denim skirts in classic Americana style.