Nothing quite beats a hot breakfast roll in Glasgow whether you are looking for the perfect hangover cure or are feeling a bit peckish.

Everyone has their own personal favourite combos whilst others like to just keep it simple. A Morton's roll is truly the taste of heaven and will elevate your breakfast no matter what.

However, there has become some debate in recent years about what is acceptable on a breakfast roll with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently causing a stir on social media . His version of a "full Scottish" is served on a brioche roll which includes lettuce and tomato, Lorne sausage, a hollowed out hash brown ring and "over easy egg".

These are some of our top picks of where to enjoy a great breakfast roll in Glasgow.

1 . Cashel Coffee and Dry Goods Cashel Coffee is a hidden gem when it comes to a good breakfast roll in Glasgow. Served on a crispy Morton's roll, you can have whatever you like on it - the square sausage and potato scone is superb.

2 . Nan's Dairy We couldn't do a list on breakfast rolls in Glasgow and miss out Nan's Dairy where you can get pretty much anything on a roll.

3 . Good Times Roll You certainly won't be left feeling hungry after a visit to Good Times Roll. We recommend ordering their infamous Scooby Snack.