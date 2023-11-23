Glasgow brewery launches Bovril-inspired beer

A Brew From The Terrace will be available on a limited run of 330ml bottles with brewing to begin next week

A Scottish brewery has launched a Bovril-inspired beer to toast the 100th episode of one of Scotland’s favourite football TV programmes.

Drygate Brewery has created the ‘bold and beefy’ stout in celebration of BBC’s fan-led Scottish football programme, A View From The Terrace, which reaches a century of shows this Friday on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC iPlayer.

The beefy beverage – named ‘A Brew From The Terrace’ – will be released on a limited run of 330ml bottles, with an ABV of 6.6%.

The arrival of the rich stout is more good news for Scottish football fans across the country who are celebrating qualification for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer.

Managing Director at Drygate Brewing Co, Matt Corden said: “We’re big fans of Scottish football, and A View From The Terrace is a show that celebrates that from top to bottom.

“We thought to ourselves – how can we celebrate a milestone of 100 episodes? What’s a drink so synonymous with football you can’t imagine attending a game without it?

“It is, of course, Bovril - the ultimate pie partner. We worked hard on a recipe inspired by the rich, beefy flavour of Bovril. Dark in colour and a delight to the taste buds, it will immediately transport any fan to a special moment on the terraces. All the flavour of Bovril with the refreshing texture of a cold stout – it’s a match made in heaven.”