Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s successful Euro 2024 qualification campaign ended with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Norway as Steve Clarke’s men were treated to a party-like atmosphere at Hampden.

The result secured Scotland second spot in the group behind leaders Spain - leaving the Tartan Army among the third pot of seeds ahead of the draw for next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke’s men impressed throughout the campaign with victories over Spain, Norway and Georgia on their route to qualification and the team is now determined to progress to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in the country's history. But when is the Euro 2024 group stage draw and what are the key dates for fans to watch out for ahead of the showpiece event in Germany?

When is the Euro 2024 draw?

The draw for next summer’s tournament in Germany takes place in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December 2023.

The ceremony for the draw begins at 4pm UK time and 6pm CET.

UEFA will split all of the participants into four different pots (1,2,3,4) in advance of the draw. These pots will be based on a team's results in the qualifying group stage with the best performing nations being placed in pot 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Host nation Germany will automatically be seeded in pot 1 but will not be drawn as they will automatically be allocated to Group A. The three eventual play-off winners will be placed in pot 4.

Overall the teams will be split into six groups which all feature four teams. The six pots (A,B,C,D,E,F) will be used to draw the teams position in each group.

What are the seeds for Euro 2024?

The majority of Pot 1 teams are already locked in meaning Scotland could face host nation Germany, Portugal, France, Spain or Belgium in their group at Euro 2024, while England are also likely to be in the top seed.

Hungary and Austria are two potential opponents from Pot 2, with Turkey, Denmark, Albania and Romania all projected to join them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Confirmed alongside Scotland in Pot 3 are Slovakia, with Netherlands, Italy and Croatia projected to join them, along with Serbia.

Pot 4 is still undecided as this will include three play-off winners in March, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Switzerland are currently projected to make up the fourth seed.

Of the above teams, only Croatia, Italy, Slovenia and Czech Republic are yet to qualify. The seeding pots will be 100 percent confirmed following the culmination of the final round of Euro qualifiers on Tuesday 21 November.

Who is the early favourite to win Euro 2024?

Gareth Southgate’s England have great reason to feel optimistic after a successful group stage campaign which saw them beat European champions Italy both at home and away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall England are the joint favourites to win the tournament with Sky Bet giving them odds of 4/1, but if they are to win the tournament it is likely they will have to overcome a star-studded French team who are also valued at 4/1.

Les Bleus are also blessed with a team stacked with quality players such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Oliver Giroud. They eliminated England in the 2022 World Cup but were ultimately defeated on penalties in the final.

Host nation Germany are the third favourites for glory with odds of 6/1. They have endured three disappointing exits in a row at major tournaments but will enter the tournament with a new coach in Julian Nagelsmann.

2012 winners Spain and 2016 winners Portugal are valued as outsiders for the tournament, while Belgium and reigning champions Italy are also seen as dark horses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the early favourites for the tournament, according to Sky Bet: