Glasgow burger restaurant launches festive burger with stuffing, bacon and cranberry

An award-winning Glasgow burger restaurant has released a festive burger.

El Perro Negro, winners of the National Burger Awards 2019 and 2021 and officially home to the best burger in the UK - is trying to go one better this festive season with it’s decadent take on everyone’s favourite meal - Christmas dinner.

What is in the festive burger?

Available now at their restaurant on Woodlands Road, burger fans will be treated to tender deep fried southern style chicken, house chestnut stuffing, double bacon, cranberry jam with dashings of mouth watering chicken gravy. All sandwiched in El Perro Negro’s in house demi-brioche buns.

Why?

El Perro Negro founder, Nick Watkins spoke of his excitement about the launch: “We’re not into gimmicks, but cluck it, it’s Christmas!

“We can’t wait for our customers to try our new festive burger. An El Perro Negro twist on a traditional Christmas dinner. Tasty, but very naughty! We know people are going to love it.”

When is it available?