Historic Glasgow meat market and vacant land in Easterhouse to be transformed

Empty land at Easterhouse and Glasgow’s historic Meat Market is to be transformed after councillors approved grant funding.

An abandoned plot at the Meat Market is to be used to grow food after scooping £450,474.

It is part of a masterplan to develop the area, which will see hundreds of homes built.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a wildlife haven for the community and schools is to be created at Easterhouse thanks to a £417,812 cash boost for an empty site at Avenue End Road.

The money is coming from the Scottish Government Vacant and Derelict Land Fund.

Why is the area being transformed?

The city has consistently had the highest concentration of urban derelict sites of any local authority in Scotland – with the most recent figure recorded at 939 hectares which is the equivalent of 21 full-sized football pitches.

In May , Glasgow City Council began working with various partners including local housing associations before submitting eight bids to the 2021 to 2022 round of the Vacant and Derelict Land Fund.

Three of the projects were shortlisted for more details before being presented to the Scottish Government.

Two projects were accepted including the Belle Gro’ at the Meat Market and Transforming Avenue End Road greenspace in Easterhouse.

Approval

During the City Administration Committee councillors were asked to accept the funding which will help develop a sustainable food growing plan at the Meat Market and improve open spaces in greater Easterhouse with Seven Lochs Wetland Park.

Members also noted that Clyde Gateway was awarded £750,000 for a project within Dalmarnock Riverside Park.

In September 2021, the Scottish Government opened its 2022 to 2023 round of applications, with a closing date of November 12. The council, again working with local organisations, submitted six bids to this round.

An update was presented to the committee on Thursday.

Councillor Martha Wardrop said: “I would like to welcome this funding and to thank everyone involved for their hard work.

“I just wanted to double check the process of deciding the projects, who is involved in making those decisions prior to it coming to committee today.

“We are trying to reduce the amount of vacant and derelict land and support the amount of community involvement as much as possible, can communities express an interest and can we make sure we engage with them.”