Glasgow businesses collaborate to open Ga Ga restaurant on Dumbarton Road

The popular businesses will open a new venue in the west end.

Gaga Chicken

What’s happening? Julie Lin McLeod of Julie’s Kopitiam, Marc Ferrier, owner of The Thornwood, Ken Hamilton, the other half of The Thornwood and Fraser Hamilton, formerly of Sweet Liberty on Miami Beach will open a new restaurant on Dumbarton Road, on the site of what was Six Degrees North, which shut earlier this year.

Both the Thornwood and Gaga Chicken, which was Julie’s pop up fried chicken offering at SWG3, shared a picture of keys to tease of their new venture.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What to expect: The new restaurant, named just Ga Ga, will offer an innovative cocktail menu lovingly created by Fraser.

The kitchen will be producing an exciting South East Asian inspired menu drawn up by Julie Lin which draws on her in-depth knowledge of Asian cooking from her Malaysian mother, and will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner.

What’s on the menu? The menu will change frequently and will include dishes like breakfast nasi goreng, pork and wild garlic dumplings, mamak fried chicken buns and much more.

The team say that the bar will have a humble but intriguing selection of drinks with aperitivos on tap and a range of mixed drinks with quality spirits and liqueurs, cold pressed juices, herb oils, tinctures and extracts prepared on site.

A spokesperson for Ga Ga said: “We are determined to make this space a fun, welcoming and relaxed for people to enjoy either to dine and/or to enjoy drinks at the bar. We will collaborate with as many local businesses as possible on their design features, ingredients and drinks.”

When will Ga Ga open? They’re still working on the space so expect it sometime this autumn or winter.