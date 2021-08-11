The 10 best brunch places in Glasgow

We might not be able to go for unlimited booze but that won’t stop us enjoying a tasty weekend brunch.

From the southside to the west end, here are our top brunch spots in Glasgow.

Partick Duck Club

(27 Hyndland Street, Mansfield Park, Glasgow, G11 5QF. 0141 334 9909)

The popuar brunch spot has an all day brunch menu with a focus on Scottish produce such as Orkney crab. For those looking to go all out, try the deep fried cinnamon bun. Vegans note, there’s a full dairy-free menu too.

Staple brunch dish; beef shin and duck egg Benedict with hollandaise sauce.

Must try dish: Loaded duck fat fries with a range of toppings.

See their menu here .

Best for: comfort food

Saint Judes

(190 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HG. 0141 352 8800)

A relative new comer to the brunch scene, this city centre venue serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am.

Staple brunch dish: Biscoff cheesecake French toast.

Must try dish: black pudding stack, served on sourdough with eggs and a potato scone.

View their menu here .

Best for: those with a sweet tooth

Café Strange Brew

(1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA. 0141 440 7290)

A mainstay on the brunch scene for a while, Cafe Strange Brew has a creative menu of seasonal fare, vegan options and excellent coffee.

Staple brunch dish: pancakes with a range of toppings.

Must try dish: check out the specials board.

See their menu here .

Best for: a variety of pancake options.

Epicures by Cail Bruich

(159 Hyndland Road, Glasgow, G12 9JA. 0141 334 3599)

The talented team behind Michelin Star restaurant Cail Bruich are running the Instagram-friendly Epicures of Hyndland, which is serving up a small but decadent brunch menu at weekends.

Staple brunch dish: fried chicken waffles

Must try dish: slow cooked ham hough benedict, covered in spicy nduja hollandaise.

See their menu here.

Best for: upscale brunch.

Gnom

(758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow, G41 2AE. 0141 258 2949)

This southside eatery takes your usual brunch favourites and adds a bit more flavour and textures. Open Wednesday to Sunday, brunch is served 10am-4.30pm.

Staple brunch dish: Smokey black beans with avocado, maple chipotle squash and sourdough toast.

Must try dish: spiced coconut porridge with cardamom yoghurt, sticky sesame bananas and ginger syrup.

See their menu here.

Best for: something out of the ordinary.

Singl-end Café and Bakehouse

(15 John Street, Glasgow, G1 1HP. 0141 552 4433)

This ever popular dog-friendly cafe has two locations - Merchant City and Garnethill - which serve brunch Monday-Sunday, 9am-5pm.. Go for the eggs, stay for the cakes.

Staple brunch dish: baked eggs.

Must try dish: loaded, cheesy nduja and veggie croque sandwiches.

See their menus here .

Best for: a relaxed brunch with your four legged friends.

Urban West

(537 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HN. 0141 334 3068)

Popular with locals and students, Urban West is an independent cafe that serves brunch seven days a week, 9am-4pm.

Staple brunch dish: full breakast

Must try dish: The Mexican Benedict (with chorizo, avocado and sriracha hollandaise).

See their menu here .

Best for: classic brunch.

Grain and Grind

(50 Battlefield Rd, Glasgow, G42 9QF. 0141 387 4069)

With four coffee shops and a deli-style bakery in Glasgow’s Southside, these guys serve brunch alongside their own coffee. Their £10 menu (which also includes any hot drink of your choice) is worth a look.

Staple brunch dish: mushroom Welsh rarebit, served with skinny fries.

Must try dish: pork belly Huevos Rancheros.

See their menu here .

Best for: brunch on a budget.

Ocho Café

(8 Speirs Wharf, Glasgow, G4 9TB. 0141 332 6229)

Located by the canal, this cafe serves brunch favourites as well as some unexpected items. There’s veggie and vegan options as well as a ‘build your own brunch’ offering.

Staple brunch dish: toast and eggs.

Must try dish: spinach pancakes with smoked salmon and poached egg.

See their menu here .

Best for: those that get brunch FOMO.

Cafe Gandolfi

(64 Albion Street, G1 1NY. 0141 552 6813)

This iconic cafe pairs greasy spoon flavours with high quality produce and refined restaurant know how, and serves breakfast, Monday to Saturday 8am - 11.15am, Sunday 9am - 11.15am.

Staple brunch dish: Gandolfi Full Breakfast with Stornoway black pudding, bacon, sausage, tomatoes, potato scone, mushroom, choice of eggs and sourdough toast.

Must try dish: eggs Hebridean with Stornoway black pudding.

See their menu here.

Best for: Scottish produce in classic dishes.

New kid on the block

Derby Lane

(1156 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TE. 0141 483 1999)

This Insta-friendly bar and restaurant has been inspired by New York, which can be seen in their all day brunch menu. Expect colourful cocktails, bright interiors and a cool ladies loo.

Staple brunch dish: eggs.

Must try dish: lobster rolls.

See their menu here.