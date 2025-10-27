Glasgow butchers in Balornock makes best steak pie in the West of Scotland

The West of Scotland Steak Pie Champion title is back in Balornock.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neilson Butchers secured the honours for a second time, beating the best of the west in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards 2025 and marking them out as one of the country’s top five traditional steak pie producers.

Delighted co-owner Ross Neilson Jnr said the regional championship had given the team at the Broomton Road family butchers a real “high” as they gear up for annual steak pie season. “We lifted the regional title in 2010 and it’s absolutely fantastic to win it back again,” he said. “We’re just a small team here and we’re absolutely thrilled that judges love our steak pie as much as we do. We’re buzzing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neilson butchers was started by Ross’ grandfather nearly 40 years ago and traditional steak pies have been a big seller ever since.

Neilson Butchers

“I make the pies,” said Ross, “so I know all the quality ingredients, special touches and years of experience that combine to produce our regional winner.

“We produce a couple of hundred every week but I’m guessing we might have to up production so that no customers miss out on buying the best steak pie in the west of Scotland,” he laughed. “It’s a thrill to have that accolade.”

Ross prepares the pies in small batches in a variety of sizes ranging from half pound to one and a half pound ashets. A loyal customer base sees the tasty pastries grace dining tables throughout a wide area, with many heading south of the border in tourists’ luggage. Nearly 100 butchers from across Scotland entered the biennial awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges said the Neilson steak pie “looked excellent, with well-risen flaky pastry”. They also complimented the “moist and tender” meat and the “excellent” meat/gravy ratio.

“The west of Scotland always puts up some stiff competition,” said Ross, “so taking the regional crown for a second time is just brilliant.”

Gordon King, Executive Manager of Scottish Craft Butchers, said each of Scotland’s five regional winners put their heart and soul into producing the best traditional steak pies in the country.

“The steak pie has been a firm family favourite in Scotland for generations,” he said. “Particularly over the festive period. There are three basic ingredients – pastry, gravy and stew – and every butcher adds them together and puts in their own touch of magic to perfect the pie. Ross and his team have produced an outstanding example of a steak pie at its best that shows why their customers remain loyal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Neilson Butchers was judged against some of the best in the business in the west of Scotland and came out tops – they’re a local steak pie legend.”

Nicola McDowell, sales manager with award sponsors William Sword Ltd, congratulated Neilson Butchers on their success. "At William Sword Ltd, we are proud to continue supporting the rich traditions of Scottish food culture, and there’s nothing more iconic than the steak pie,” she said. “Ross Neilson shows how it should be done.

“Sponsoring the Traditional Steak Pie Awards allows us to celebrate the skill, quality and passion of butchers and bakers across the country who keep this timeless favourite at the heart of family tables.

“It’s an honour to recognise the craftsmanship that goes into every pie."