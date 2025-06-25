The butchers are "going from strength to strength" and felt like now was the right opportunity to expand.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An award-winning Glasgow butchers have announced that they will be opening a new shop in Glasgow’s Southside.

David Cox Butchers who currently have premises in Bridgeton and King’s Park will be opening a new store in Shawlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business has been booming for the butchers who say that the decision to open up a second location in the Southside is due to the high demand which they are already facing.

David Cox Butchers

Taking to social media, David Cox Butchers said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce that David Cox Butchers is coming to Shawlands!

"With our Bridgeton and Kings Park shops going from strength to strength every single week, we’ve been given the opportunity to expand – and we couldn’t say no!

"With so many loyal customers already travelling from Shawlands or receiving deliveries in and around the Shawlands area, it just made perfect sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a huge step forward for us, and I wanted to personally be the first to share the news with you all.

"We’ll be keeping everyone updated as we move closer to opening day, and yes – we are now hiring staff for our Shawlands shop!

"Thank you so much for the continued support – it’s because of our amazing customers that this expansion is becoming a reality. We can’t wait to welcome you all to Shawlands soon!”