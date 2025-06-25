Award-winning Glasgow butchers with shops in Bridgeton and King's Park to open third location in Shawlands
An award-winning Glasgow butchers have announced that they will be opening a new shop in Glasgow’s Southside.
David Cox Butchers who currently have premises in Bridgeton and King’s Park will be opening a new store in Shawlands.
Business has been booming for the butchers who say that the decision to open up a second location in the Southside is due to the high demand which they are already facing.
Taking to social media, David Cox Butchers said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce that David Cox Butchers is coming to Shawlands!
"With our Bridgeton and Kings Park shops going from strength to strength every single week, we’ve been given the opportunity to expand – and we couldn’t say no!
"With so many loyal customers already travelling from Shawlands or receiving deliveries in and around the Shawlands area, it just made perfect sense.
"This is a huge step forward for us, and I wanted to personally be the first to share the news with you all.
"We’ll be keeping everyone updated as we move closer to opening day, and yes – we are now hiring staff for our Shawlands shop!
"Thank you so much for the continued support – it’s because of our amazing customers that this expansion is becoming a reality. We can’t wait to welcome you all to Shawlands soon!”
