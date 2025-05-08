Supplied

Glasgow’s fried chicken spot, Birds at Phillies of Shawlands, has announced its first-ever collaboration.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday 18th May, Birds will welcome their good friend, Glasgow chef, TV presenter, and now author Julie Lin, for a one-off pop-up event to celebrate the launch of her debut cookbook Sama Sama. For one night only, guests can enjoy a limited edition set menu, lovingly curated to bring Julie’s vibrant flavours to life the Birds way:

Julie’s Crispy Chicken Burger – straight from the pages of Sama Sama, featuring southern fried chicken thigh, pickled cabbage and carrot slaw, and a drizzle of her addictive fish sauce caramel.

Criss Cut Fries – golden, crunchy, and built for serious dunking.

Fettercairn Sama Sama Serve – a refreshing cocktail created by Julie in collaboration with Fettercairn whisky exclusively for her book tour. Bold and zesty.

Tickets for the pop-up are £20 per person and include the full set menu and welcome cocktail. Bookings are now live and places are limited. Reserve your spot emailing the team on [email protected] with your party size and desired booking time - tables will be available from 5-8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night, guests will also have the chance to meet Julie in person and get their cookbooks signed - you’ll be able to purchase on the night or can bring a copy of Sama Sama along.

Event Details:- Location: Birds at Phillies of Shawlands- Date: Sunday 18th May- Time: 5pm – 8.30pm- Price: £20 per person (includes burger, fries + Fettercairn Sama Sama serve)

The venue says: “In a full-circle moment, this special collaboration brings together two old friends - Julie Lin and Birds founder, Nick Watkins - sharing a passion for bold flavours, great hospitality, and a laid-back, welcoming vibe.”

Julie Line spoke of her excitement about the upcoming event: "I’m so excited to be celebrating Sama Sama with my friends at Birds. Nick and I have known each other for years, so to bring this collaboration to life - with one of my favourite recipes - feels really special. It’s all about great food, great company and a little bit of Glasgow magic."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Watkins, founder of Birds added: "Kicking off our first ever Birds collab with Julie couldn’t feel more right. She’s one of the most exciting voices in food right now, and a good pal too - so it’s the perfect full circle moment. We can't wait to welcome everyone for an amazing night of food, whisky and good times."

This is just the first in a series of exciting collaborations for Birds, as the restaurant continues to celebrate the best in food, drink and culture.

For chef, writer, TV presenter and restaurateur Julie Lin, food has always been a way of connecting with her heritage. Her mother hails from Malaysia and is Nyonya, Malay Chinese, and her father is Scottish, born and raised in Glasgow. ‘Have you eaten yet?’ is the question her mother asks her most frequently to this day, and by the age of three Julie was asking this in two different languages.

Julie grew up learning how to toss pasta with chopsticks, listen to the sizzle of something cooking, and create a banquet out of leftovers; lessons that were integral in helping her embrace her culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie embarked on her own journey of exploration through food in 2016, leaving a job in retail to start a small street food stall in Glasgow, where she cooked classic Malaysian dishes like nasi goreng and dishes with a twist: sesame prawn toast using a local delicacy – Scottish, thick-cut Mother’s Pride bread. The stall was an instant hit, and she went on to cater events, festivals and weddings before opening her first restaurant GaGa in 2021 - a journey that helped strengthen her identity, and connection with her heritage.

Her debut cookbook, Sama Sama, is a celebration of this journey, and all parts of Julie’s identity, with 90 delicious recipes and heart-warming stories of food and self-discovery. Sama Sama celebrates the origins of traditional recipes, whilst acknowledging that to sustain these recipes we need to adapt them to our own climate, ingredients, and cultural landscape.