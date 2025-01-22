Glasgow chef Lorna McNee joins judging panel for 20th series of Great British Menu

BBC

Great British Menu is returning to BBC Two and iPlayer for its landmark 20th series in 2025, with a fresh face joining the judging panel.

Cail Bruich chef Lorna McNee is going from Great Western Road to the judging panel of the Great British Menu. The winner from the 2018 edition of the show will join Tom Kerridge and Ed Gamble in the search to find the next best in British cuisine. Fans of the show can expect a series filled with creative dishes that celebrate both well-known historical figures and unsung heroes from the UK’s past. The first episode will be broadcast on 28 January.

This season’s theme of “Great Britons” will see the chefs draw inspiration from their choice of important people, from ancient to modern history, who’ve come from their area. Each episode will also feature a guest judge, with strong connections to the region or nation being judged, who will help decide the winning chef. In Scotland, the guest judge is Ben Thomas, an RNLI volunteer and firefighter who won ‘Special Recognition’ at the 2024 Pride of Scotland awards.

The Great British Menu introduced the new judge saying: “As current Chef Director at Glasgow’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Cail Bruich, Lorna McNee’s journey is particularly inspiring, as only eight per-cent of top-level chefs in the UK are women. Hailing from the small town of Forres in Moray, McNee’s success as Scotland’s only Michelin Starred female chef is a testament to her exceptional skill. Lorna’s arrival on the panel promises to bring a fresh perspective and inspiration, with her success story resonating with chefs and viewers alike.”

Lorna takes over from Nisha Katona - owner of Mowgli Street Food that has a restaurant in Glasgow - who is moving on from the show after serving as a judge for three years says: "I absolutely loved the time I was lucky enough to spend on Great British Menu. It is with the heaviest of hearts that I pass on this most delicious of batons. I will miss my wonderful brother judges and the fantastic crew terribly. I loved every moment I was fortunate enough to spend with them.”

Speaking about her new role, Lorna says: "Winning Great British Menu back in 2018 made a huge difference to my career as a chef and was partly behind me becoming Chef Director at Cail Bruich, so I know just how much the competition means to Britain’s chefs. Being invited to join the judges this year was a total surprise but a delight, and I’m loving the chance to help choose this year’s banquet finalists. Tom, Ed, and Andi have made me feel very welcome, and I’m also meeting some amazing guest judges every week – each of whom has been invited to help us choose the dishes representing their areas to go with this year’s theme of UK Heroes.”

Andi Oliver, who has featured on the show as host and mentor since 2017, is looking forward to the new chapter with Lorna joining the team. She says: "It is an honour and continues to be a huge privilege to mentor Britain’s top chefs through the process of competing on Great British Menu, and it's incredible to think the series is now in its 20th year. The competition strives to provide a platform for new chef talent from all over Britain, and we hope to do so for many years to come. In fact, this year, it’s great to see a former winner of our competition, Scotland’s formidable Lorna McNee, join us as a judge. Audiences are in for a treat! The chefs have come up with incredible ideas on this year’s theme. It’s so exciting to see how many of them have come up with unsung local heroes for us to celebrate.”

Tom Kerridge, Michelin starred chef and Head Judge, also expressed his excitement about working alongside Lorna: "As a fellow chef, I am very pleased to see a recent champion of champions and leading Great British Menu chef mentor join myself and Ed in the judging chamber. Her experience and wealth of knowledge will bring huge gravitas to judging day, and no doubt give the competing chefs another butterfly in their stomach.”

Sarah Eglin, Executive Producer at Optomen, says: “We thrilled to celebrate the return of BBC Two’s most popular and longest running cookery series, and especially this year. The show has become a platform for showcasing the immense culinary talent from across the UK over the years, and this 20th landmark series will be no exception. With Lorna McNee joining Tom Kerridge and Ed Gamble on the judging panel, we're excited to bring a fresh dynamic to the competition. Lorna’s journey is both inspiring and emblematic of what the show is all about – celebrating diversity, excellence, and the incredible stories behind Britain’s chefs. We also want to thank Nisha for her exceptional time on the programme and wish her well for the future."