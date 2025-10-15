From cooking classes in Glasgow to leading the kitchen team in one of Manhattan's most celebrated restaurants in Chinatown, a favourite of stars including Kim Kardashian and Laurence Fishburne.

In the midst of New York’s Chinatown, inside a restored 19th-century opera house, diners gather beneath vaulted ceilings for a meal that feels both theatrical and rooted in tradition while featuring modern flair and technique. This is Chinese Tuxedo, one of downtown Manhattan’s most vibrant and inventive restaurants — and at its helm is Paul Donnelly, a Glasgow-born chef who has built an international reputation blending the traditions of Cantonese and Southeast Asian cooking with a sharp, modern edge.

Donnelly’s route to New York was anything but direct. Born and raised in King’s Park, he began his culinary journey at Glasgow Metropolitan College while working at Cameron's Restaurant and staging at Gordon Ramsay’s Amaryllis. After stints at hotels across Scotland, a working holiday visa took him to Australia, where the proximity to Asia and a thriving restaurant scene proved transformative.

Over more than a decade in Sydney, Donnelly worked with the powerhouse hospitality group Merivale, rising through the kitchens of venues like Ms G’s, an influential Southeast Asian restaurant known for playful, flavour-packed street food. He also spent time in Bangkok, training under Chef David Thompson at Nahm, deepening his understanding of regal Thai cuisine, as he describes it. That experience cemented a passion for Asian flavours that has defined his career ever since.

In 2015, Donnelly’s long-time friend and now business partner invited him to help open a new Chinese restaurant in New York. “I designed the menu on the plane,” he says. “We went straight from JFK to Chinatown for ingredients.”

The result was Chinese Tuxedo, which has since earned two New York Times stars, a loyal following, and celebrity diners. They’ve since added The Tyger, a Southeast Asian restaurant in SoHo.

You grew up in Glasgow. What first drew you to the kitchen?

Paul Donnelly: Honestly, it was a bit of luck. After school I had no clue what to do, but my dad mentioned apprenticeships. I thought, that actually sounds interesting. I ended up loving it — especially working under Brian Hanna at the Glasgow Hilton’s fine dining restaurant, Cameron’s. He’d worked with Gordon Ramsay and David Dempsey, so I thought he was the bee’s knees.

How did your move to Australia influence your cooking?

Massive impact. I’d always loved Asian flavours, and being in Australia — so close to Asia — was ideal. I joined Merivale, one of the biggest hospitality groups in the southern hemisphere, and worked at Ms G’s, a Southeast Asian eatery focused on Vietnamese, Thai, and Balinese street food. We took the heart of traditional dishes and gave them our own twist.

I also spent time with Chef David Thompson at Nahm in Bangkok — he’s the godfather of modern Thai cuisine. Working there gave me a deep respect for authentic Thai cooking. That experience really set me on my path.

Chinese Tuxedo

What brought you to New York?

A mate of mine from Sydney - now my business partner - called me and said, I’m opening a Chinese restaurant in Manhattan, are you in? I flew over, designed a 20-item menu on the plane, and started cooking the day I landed.

The space itself has an amazing story — it was the first Chinese opera house on the East Coast in the late 1800s, and we named the restaurant after the original dining room that once stood there. There’s still a sense of performance to it. When the dishes hit the tables, it’s an experience.

What did you notice about the New York dining scene when you arrived?

Tough. It’s a proper rat race here. The first few months were hard - learning how people eat, managing language barriers in the kitchen, adjusting to the city’s rhythm. But we put in the hours, 16 and 17-hour days, and eventually it paid off.

When we got two New York Times stars, that was special. Per Se had two at the same time, so we were in good company. It wasn’t about ego - it was pride.

Tell me a bit about the menu?

The hamachi crudo has been there since day one. We fly in the fish from Japan, dress it with brown-butter soy and yuzu, then top it with seaweed, puffed rice, and chives - simple but perfect. On a busy Saturday, we go through four whole fish.

Where are some of your local favourite places when you are not in your own kitchen?

I lived in Manhattan for eight years. I was between the Lower East Side and the East Village in SoHo. After I married my wife Erin, we moved over to Williamsburg in Brooklyn. We had our daughter, Sienna, and now on days when I’ve got free I get ou of the noise a little bit in the city and stay in my own neighbourhood.

Estela is one of my favourite restaurants in the world, that is on Houston. It was a good place to go and sit at the bar and have a glass of wine and steak tartare at the end of my shift. My buddy [Australian chef Sam Lawrence] was the head chef there for a long time, he’s just opened his own restaurant, Bridges.

And then Emilio's Ballato, which is a classic New York City institution, a red sauce Italian restaurant. And then over in Williamsburg, again, arguably one of my favourite restaurants in the world, the Four Horseman, Nick Curtola is the chef operator, and it's a classic American wine bar, fantastic wine list, global, really focused. But their food programme is outstanding, so I recommend it to anyone who's coming to New York yourself or anyone reading or listening, A fantastic venue.

Chinese Tuxedo, 5 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013, United States