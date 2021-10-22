Glasgow chocolatier unveils new limited edition advent calendar

Sugarsnap chocolatier has released its advent calendar for this Christmas, and it looks delicious.

What’s happening? Advent calendars have become big business in the last few years, with everything from beauty products to candles, cheese and popcorn being turned into a countdown to Christmas.

Now Glasgow chocolatier Sugarsnap has released details of their 2021 advent calendar, which is full of handmade chocolates.

Posting on their social media, the team showed of the sleek design and gave insight into what sweet treats lie behind each of the doors.

What’s inside? A mix of darks, whites, blonds, milks caramels ganaches and praline chocolates.

How much is it? The advent calendar is priced at £36.

Where to buy: A limited number are available to pre order now from the Sugarsnap website.

Who are Sugarsnap? Sugarsnap is a Glasgow-based confectionery company that is owned by self-taught chocolatier Annette Smith, who handcrafts each and every chocolate using high quality ingredients.