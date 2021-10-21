6 places in Glasgow for a pumpkin spice fix this autumn

It’s pumpkin spice season, but where in Glasgow is offering this autumnal treat?

Pumpkin spice latte has returned to the menu.

From coffees to tea, cakes and ice cream, pumpkin spice has become a staple flavour of autumn.

Starbucks first introduced their pumpkin spice latte to the UK in January 2003, and it has proved to be a huge hit since with many other businesses using the flavour combination in their autumn menus.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we take a look at places in Glasgow offering the spicy, warming flavour.

Serenity Now

This vegan cafe is located on Great Western Road and serves up a range of smoothies, sandwiches, brunch items plus an extensive hot drinks menu including, for autumn, a pumpkin spice latte.

Honeybee Bakery

This Milngavie bakery has delicious looking pumpkin spice latte cupcakes available to buy now. They also offer postal deliveries and wholesale orders.

Gordon Street Coffee

Pick up a pumpkin spice latte this month from Gordon Street Coffee, which is handily located right next to Central station.

They also have Halloween themed bags of coffee beans to make your own at home. Pick from Hocus Pocus, Espresso Patronum or Nightmare before coffee.

Minted Ice Cream

This Byres Road ice cream shop has not only gone all out on its Halloween decorations, but the team haven’t let the chilly weather put them off creating a pumpkin spice ice cream.

There’s also Halloween themed milkshakes, such as black vanilla, and a mango and poisionfruit ice cream.

Tantrum Doughnuts

The team at Tantrum Doughnuts recently unveiled this year’s Halloween inspired selection, including a Pumpkin Brûlée and Vegan Pumpkin Dulce De Leche.

When it comes to pumpkin spice, they’re also offering a pumpkin spiced latte, which is made using the Tantrum pumpkin spice syrup recipe - including real pumpkin purée.

Bird & Blend

Bird & Blend recently announced they’d be opening their first Scottish store in Glasgow, and they’re offering a range of pumpkin spice teas for this month.