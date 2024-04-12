Glasgow city centre German kebab restaurant announces shock closure
Döner Haus at the corner of West Regent Street and West Nile Street are to close their doors this weekend having been open in Glasgow since 2017.
The restaurant was a hit with locals as they served up authentic Berlin kebabs, currywurst and steins of German beer but are now set to say farewell to the city.
Taking to their social media, the restaurant said: “After seven wonderful years, we are officially closing our doors.
“Our last day of operating will be Sunday 14th April. Join us for one last delicious hurrah before we bid farewell.”
If you fancy enjoying one last meal at Döner Haus, you can book a table here.
