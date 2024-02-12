As part of his most recent series 'Food Stories', celebrity chef Rick Stein headed to Glasgow to check out what people in the city were eating today.
Celebrity chef Rick Stein, 77, tucks into dishes from across the city in his new BBC TV Series, Rick Stein's Food Stories - including 'the best chocolate he’s ever tasted' made by an artisan chocolatier here in Glasgow.
What did Rick Stein think of Glasgow's food scene?
Stein admits that he didn't know a lot about Glasgow's food but does "love the sense of humour and the sort of ruggedness of the people."
He gives a nod to the multi-cultural food scene which has shaped Glasgow over the years and heads to try some of the delicious dishes.
What restaurants did Rick Stein visit in Glasgow?
The show toured the multi-cultural history of Glasgow's food scene - visiting restaurants, delis, and cafes all across the city - we've listed them down below, including what he thought of the food!
1. Eusebi
Stein first heads to popular Glasgow Italian favourite Eusebi Deli to meet owner Giovanna Eusebi who is a third-generation Italian Scot. Speaking about what it is like being an Italian in Glasgow, Giovanna said: "People in Glasgow have been really good to our family. They've welcomed us over the years. Every immigrant, they come with hope, they come with dreams. And so all of that brings to society something new. And I think tables are a great way of bringing people together."
2. Glasgow Necropolis
He then headed to Glasgow Necropolis to discover the monument to Hugh Tennent who founded Tennent's brewery. Stein explains that the reason for the monument being in such a secluded part of the Necropolis is that it faces the brewery.
3. Gomo Kimchi
Stein then headed for the Southside of the city to meet food author Ben Mervis at Gomo Kimchi in Govanhill. Speaking about the area, Mervis says: "Govanhill has always welcomed new Glaswegians. There used to be a coal mine just around the corner and they built all the tenements around here for the workers. You saw waves of immigrants from Donegal, from Tuscany, Jews fleeing persecution, Punjabi immigrants after the partition. And so you see all that melding together."
4. Big Counter
For a taste of something completely different, Stein heads for Big Counter. Speaking about the food on offer, Stein said: "The food we've got on the way is what I would call comfort food. British with some European flavours and made, I'm told, with the best Scottish ingredients."