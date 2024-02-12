1 . Eusebi

Stein first heads to popular Glasgow Italian favourite Eusebi Deli to meet owner Giovanna Eusebi who is a third-generation Italian Scot. Speaking about what it is like being an Italian in Glasgow, Giovanna said: "People in Glasgow have been really good to our family. They've welcomed us over the years. Every immigrant, they come with hope, they come with dreams. And so all of that brings to society something new. And I think tables are a great way of bringing people together."