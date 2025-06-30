Glasgow city centre Greek restaurant on Bath Street to close after 15 years

The family has teased a new chapter, saying “we’re not saying goodbye, just see you soon” after 15 years on Bath Street.

A much-loved family-run Greek restaurant in Glasgow city centre is set to close after 15 years, but its owners have confirmed this isn’t the end.

Yiamas, based on Bath Street just off Buchanan Street, first opened its doors in 2012 and quickly became a go-to spot for fresh, flavour-packed Greek street food.

The restaurant was founded by Yiannis Bantouvakis, and since his passing in 2016, has been run by his wife Linda and daughter Stascia, who continued the family legacy.

Yiamas Greek Taverna

The pair have now confirmed that Yiamas will close on July 27, with a new chapter already in the works.

Co-owner Stascia Bantouvakis said: “It’s been an incredible 15 years, and we’ve met the most amazing people.

“Yiamas customers truly are the best, but it’s time for us to move on.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for your support through the years. We’re not saying goodbye, just see you soon.”