A new ‘Guinness rooftop bar’ is coming to Glasgow City Centre

Glasgow City Centre Irish bar favourite, Malones, has announced they will be launching their new rooftop Guinness bar this weekend.

Accompanied by a launch party on Friday, February 14 (Valentines Day), the rooftop bar will be the first of its kind in Glasgow. Based on Sauchiehall Lane, the Irish bar pours one of the best pints of Guinness in the city (for our money anyway).

Making the announcement on social media, Malones wrote: “Get ready, Glasgow! Malones Irish Bar on Sauchiehall Lane is about to take your pint-pulling experience to a whole new level with the launch of their brand-new Guinness Rooftop Bar!!

“Working in partnership with the iconic Guinness brand and the creative geniuses at Evolve Design, Malones has crafted a stunning rooftop terrace. This Friday we are throwing a launch party on the roof from 7pm - welcome drinks for the first 100 people as well as live trad will get your weekend off to a flyer.

“So, grab your mates and head down this Friday to be one of the first to experience this new hidden gem in the heart of Glasgow!! We’ll see you at the bar.”

Known for their live trad music sessions, Malones is a must-visit every Saint Patricks Day for those that celebrate - they throw an annual weekender in which St Vincent Lane is closed off between Hope and Wellington Street and turned into a street party from 11am until 11pm.