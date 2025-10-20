Google Maps

The nightclub in Glasgow city centre will close after more than a decade.

A popular Glasgow city centre nightclub has announced their shock closure after 12 years.

Kokomo on West Regent Street will close its doors in the town for the final time at the beginning of November.

Taking to social media, Kokomo staff said: "Kokomo is closing its doors from Sunday 2nd November - but not before one last weekend to remember.

"This isn’t goodbye without a party. It’s your final chance to dance under the lights, sing your heart out, and make one more legendary memory where it all began.

"Let’s send Kokomo off the only way we know how - loud, wild, and unforgettable.

"Join us for the one last dance on Saturday 1st of November from 10pm!"

The nightclub was made famous a decade ago when they hit the headlines after pop superstar Madonna partied at the venue and was spotted fleeing the venue when fire alarms were tripped