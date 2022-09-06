Register
Glasgow city centre restaurant launching ‘catch’ nights - with ‘ultimate lobster’ for just £25

A Glasgow city centre restaurant has launched a new ‘catch’ night, highlighting premium Scottish suppliers.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:55 pm

Ralph & Finns is celebrating Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight by launching their new weekly ‘Catch’ Thursdays and Fridays.

Guests can enjoy the ultimate lobster night, with a half lobster, fries, salad and a glass of wine for only £25pp.

The restaurant offers up locally-sourced and freshly prepared ingredients from across Scotland, including lobster from renowned Glasgow fishmonger Andy Bell’s Fish People.

The lobster dish and Ralph & Finns.

Ralph & Finns brand new weekly ‘Catch’ nights will serve up market-fresh half lobsters for the ultimate high-end, Thursday or Friday night out. For those who are not a fan of lobster, guests can swap for a premium Aberdeen Angus ribeye steak instead.

Book online and quote ‘lobster’ - www.ralphandfinns.co.uk/book-a-table.

