Glasgow city centre restaurant launching ‘catch’ nights - with ‘ultimate lobster’ for just £25
A Glasgow city centre restaurant has launched a new ‘catch’ night, highlighting premium Scottish suppliers.
Ralph & Finns is celebrating Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight by launching their new weekly ‘Catch’ Thursdays and Fridays.
Guests can enjoy the ultimate lobster night, with a half lobster, fries, salad and a glass of wine for only £25pp.
The restaurant offers up locally-sourced and freshly prepared ingredients from across Scotland, including lobster from renowned Glasgow fishmonger Andy Bell’s Fish People.
Ralph & Finns brand new weekly ‘Catch’ nights will serve up market-fresh half lobsters for the ultimate high-end, Thursday or Friday night out. For those who are not a fan of lobster, guests can swap for a premium Aberdeen Angus ribeye steak instead.
Book online and quote ‘lobster’ - www.ralphandfinns.co.uk/book-a-table.