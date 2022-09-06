A Glasgow city centre restaurant has launched a new ‘catch’ night, highlighting premium Scottish suppliers.

Ralph & Finns is celebrating Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight by launching their new weekly ‘Catch’ Thursdays and Fridays.

Guests can enjoy the ultimate lobster night, with a half lobster, fries, salad and a glass of wine for only £25pp.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant offers up locally-sourced and freshly prepared ingredients from across Scotland, including lobster from renowned Glasgow fishmonger Andy Bell’s Fish People.

The lobster dish and Ralph & Finns.

Ralph & Finns brand new weekly ‘Catch’ nights will serve up market-fresh half lobsters for the ultimate high-end, Thursday or Friday night out. For those who are not a fan of lobster, guests can swap for a premium Aberdeen Angus ribeye steak instead.