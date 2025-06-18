The city centre restaurant is now under new ownership

A major Glasgow city centre seafood restaurant has changed hands for the first time in over 25 years.

Taking to Instagram, food writer Cate Devine shared the news saying: “ Gamba, Glasgow’s renowned fish and seafood restaurant, has changed hands for the first time after 27 years of continuous ownership.

“Mohammed Rehman, who owns Café Wander in the city centre, has taken over the lease of the beloved restaurant in historic West George Street from chef Derek, who put it up for sale almost two years ago.

“The restaurant will retain the name Gamba, and will operate as a going concern with staff remaining in place. Chef Derek - who was once head chef at Rogano, the city’s late, lamented Art Deco seafood restaurant - will stay on for six months to oversee the transition.”

Speaking to Cate Devine, chef Derek said: “I’m very happy about this but at the same time it’s sad, although also exciting as I hope to have other opportunities in cheffing.”

“It’s getting really difficult for restaurants now. It’s a lot of hard work for very little return.

“The minimum wage and National Insurance contributions hikes and the rising cost of food, together with extortionate business rates, are massive challenges.

"They’re not the reason I’ve sold Gamba though,” he added. “I’m feeling a bit burnt out after 42 continuous years of being a chef-patron. I need a new challenge and want to try different styles of cooking in a different environment, though maybe not the 60 hours a week I’ve been doing. I’d like to go in a different direction and will see what comes up.”

Derek Marshall , from the East End, left school with no qualifications and joined a youth training programme, the start of a culinary journey of discovery that would take him to the Channel Islands, the French Alps and Spain.

Inspired and motivated by his time working abroad; Derek returned home to Glasgow with a new appreciation of fresh, seasonal ingredients. He was head chef at Rogano and then Papingo in the early 1990s. Seafood had become the main focus in the kitchen. Gamba was the result, a restaurant that opened in October 1998.