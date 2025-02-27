Glasgow City Centre Wetherspoons put forward plans for new beer garden

A Wetherspoons in Glasgow City Centre could be getting a new beer garden if plans are approved

The Society Room on West George Street have put in a planning application for the creation of a new beer garden in front of the chain pub.

The works would see the demolition of the exterior access ramp to create an external seating area with a glazed partition.

Disabled access will be moved to the existing entrance at street level. The planning application states that the outdoor seating area will be ‘proportioned’ to avoid encroaching on to the public pathway.

The planning proposal reads: “The concept for The Society Room is driven by simplicity and respect for the building’s architectural character. By removing the existing access ramp, we create a seamless, levelled outdoor seating area that invites outdoor engagement.

The Counting House beer garden on George Square has seen great success. | Contributed

“The new design is intentionally restrained, allowing the building’s proportions to remain the focal point. The secondary entrance, preserved at street level, ensures accessibility for all users.

“The seating area is positioned with careful consideration for pedestrian flow, ensuring it complements both the building and the broader streetscape. This proposal is not about altering the building, but rather enhancing its presence...

“The introduction of the levelled outdoor seating area, complemented by a glass balustrade, creates a welcoming and refined space that respects the surrounding context while embracing contemporary needs. This proposal not only preserves the building’s heritage but also enhances the use of the space, improving customer inclusivity moving forward.”

The beer garden would follow the success seen by the introduction of the beer garden at the Counting House on George Square, albeit on a much smaller scale.

An illustration of what The Society Room beer garden would look like included in the planning application. | Contributed

Time will tell whether or not the planning application will be approved by Glasgow City Council’s planning board. We can expect a decision in the coming months, and then works to begin after that if they are approved. We can assume that The Society Room would want to have the beer garden open for Summer 2025, if everything goes to plan.