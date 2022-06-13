Glasgow Craft Beer Festival: ‘dessert in a can’ creators join line-up

The countdown is well and truly on, with less than four weeks to go until Scotland’s largest celebration of craft beer is set to welcome thousands of fans from around the country to a craft beer haven at SWG3.

With more than 30 breweries already announced, Glasgow Craft Beer Festival has added Scots brewers Fyne Ales, Otherworld, alcohol-free experts Jump Ship and more to the bill, ensuring Scotland is well and truly represented.

Famed for their ‘dessert in a can’ series of beers, Norwegian brewery Amundsen will also bring their ‘Pastry World’ stouts and sours to Glasgow Craft Beer Festival, delighting sweet-toothed beer fans across the country with concoctions including Mocha Ice Cream Fudge Cake.

The full list of latest breweries announced to the festival’s epic line-up are: 71 Brewing, Amundsen, Bellfield, Black Lodge, Fyne Ales, Jump Ship, Otherworld, and Tiny Rebel.

The Glasgow Craft Beer Festival is just weeks away.

Co-founder of We Are Beer, Greg Wells said: “The countdown is well and truly on for Glasgow’s first Craft Beer Festival and we’re thrilled to announce so many incredible Scottish breweries today.

“It’s important to us to shine a light on the best breweries in the world and Scotland’s are certainly up there with the very best of them. From Jump Ship’s excellent range of no and low beers, to Fyne Ales family-brewed lager, there’s an abundance of talent in Scotland’s brewery scene.

“We hope festival fans will take this chance to step outside of their comfort zone and possibly discover their new favourite beer and hear some of the amazing stories these brewers have to tell at Glasgow Craft Beer Festival in just under 4 weeks.”

Tickets include all your beer for the session - allowing you to try a selection of the world’s finest beer and find your perfect match.