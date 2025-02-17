Glasgow diners set for out of this world experience at new burger spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A UFO themed burger restaurant will open its doors in Glasgow this week.

Alien UFO Burger will open its doors on Thursday, 20 February on Union Street and its promising an ‘out of this world’ experience for those who try their galactic themed burgers.

The burger spot will see staff dressed as friendly aliens, a unique space themed interior - complete with glowing alien artwork and interactive elements, and a menu designed to transport you to another world.

Alien UFO Burger founder Solomon said that they hope to bring a unique offering to Glasgow

He said: "We're thrilled to bring something truly unique to Glasgow's vibrant food scene.

"Our mission is to transport our guests to another dimension with every bite.

"From our immersive space-themed decor to our innovative burger creations, we're confident that Alien UFO Burger will be a hit with foodies and sci-fi enthusiasts alike."

The first 100 customers on opening day will receive an alien toy and complimentary cake pops.