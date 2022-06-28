Glasgow’s hidden cocktail lounge The Absent Ear is inviting guests to join in with the creation of their cocktail menu.

The artful drinks will be created every Tuesday from 5pm until 2am, giving cocktail fans the chance to try the new additions at a discounted price.

You’ll be asked for feedback on what you try and the most popular concepts might find their way on to new menu – so you will have helped create it.

Some ideas will work, some may not – but you are guaranteed to try high-end drink from the award-winning team (Absent Ear was named in the top 50 UK bars earlier this year.)

Group manager Alex Riches said: “We like to do things our own way, whatever conventional wisdom says.

“Our team are incredibly talented, creative and artistic so we want to let them share their wildest, weirdest ideas and let the public tell us what they like.

“So join team Absent Ear and help us decide what’s next for the taste of mystery.”